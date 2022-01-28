State Auditor Julie Blaha Releases the 2022 City and Town Accounting System (CTAS) Update - January 28, 2022

Contact: Donald McFarland | 651-236-0494

Saint Paul, MN – State Auditor Julie Blaha has released the 2022 update for the Small City and Town Accounting System (CTAS). “We’re proud to support local governments with tools and resources that help them build their communities. CTAS is designed to assist small local governments in maintaining their financial records and facilitating reporting to our office.” said Auditor Blaha. “I especially want to thank the city and township users, as well as the Minnesota Association of Townships, who tested and provided feedback on the update.”

Each year, the Office of the State Auditor releases a CTAS update based on input from local governments to improve the program and stay current with changes in laws and regulations.

CTAS 2022 Highlights include:

Payroll Module

Added the ability to delete an employee that is not tied to an entry.

Reports Module

Updated the Internal Revenue Service 1099-MISC form (Miscellaneous Income).

Added the Internal Revenue Service 1099-NEC form (Nonemployee Compensation).

Removed retired indebtedness data from displaying on the Indebtedness (Schedule 6) Report.

Set the Net Pay Account Distribution Report to universal number setting to eliminate rounding of data.

Cash Basis Reporting Form

In the Revenues Section - Added line 17 (Coronavirus Relief Funds) and line 47 (Charges for Services – Housing and Economic Development).

In the Expenditures Section - Mapped account number 49101 (Judgements and Losses) to line three Other General Government.

In the Cash Section - Added Debt Services, Capital Projects and Proprietary Fund report headings.

The OSA's website has a CTAS webpage containing numerous resources and information.