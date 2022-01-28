Beyond the Steps of Stone introduces a brilliantly realized vision of a future earth caught in a centuries-long conflict

DALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beyond the Steps of Stone, the latest novel from inventive writer of speculative fiction, Beth A. Freely, will transport science fiction fans into a carefully rendered future earth where aliens and humans from the distant past must come together to confront a mutual enemy.

The first book in the new series, ‘The Prophecies of Fate,’ Beyond the Steps of Stone explores an unlikely pairing between an alien leader and a newly awakened military officer, centuries out of time and navigating an uncertain future. Evil aliens, a world-shaking prophecy and a second group of aliens who may not be so alien after all, combine to take readers on a literary rollercoaster ride that will keep them hanging on for dear life until the final page.

This imaginative and genre-defying novel centers on Colonel Morgan Langtree, a military officer chosen to go into cryogenic stasis, along with her team, to help defend against future threats to humanity. Awakening 1500 years later than planned, Langtree encounters a world utterly different than the one she left, populated by a group of aliens that may not be aliens at all. There the adventure begins.

“This novel, the first full-length book I ever wrote, is very close to my heart - a favorite of my late father, who was one of my first and most enthusiastic readers,” said author, Beth A. Freely. “I’ve lived with and grown to love these characters for many years, and I’m excited to introduce them to readers, who I hope will follow their journey for years to come.”

Reviewers have called Beyond the Steps of Stone “a fun ride!” and “a great escape tale.” Beyond the Steps of Stone is available as an eBook or in paperback on Amazon, CraveBooks.com and other popular booksellers.

About Beth A. Freely

Born and raised in upstate New York, with a brief and very influential stint living in Great Britain, Beth A. Freely now call Texas her home. Beth began her writing career in 2003 with the publication of her award-winning fan fiction. Now, with 14 years of writing experience and several published novels under her belt, Beth decided to revisit her first full-length novel, now published as Beyond the Steps of Stone. In 2005, Beth was the first-place winner of the 2005 Arche Books Publishing Novel Writing Contest, Women's Fiction with her novel Behind the Eyes of Dorian Gray. The Legend of Captain St. Pierre, her second novel, and the first book in a planned trilogy, was written with her best friend, Mariam. She is also the author of The Loch. You can find her at bethannefreely.com.