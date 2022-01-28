Audio: Sen. Denny Hoskins’ Podcast for Jan. 28
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Denny Hoskins, R-Warrensburg, discusses Senate Bill 732, a measure that would establish the “Show MO Act,” and redistricting.
Senator Hoskins says Senate Bill 732 would establish the "Show MO Act."
Senator Hoskins adds he believes this would create jobs.
Senator Hoskins also says House Bill 2117 is ready for full Missouri Senate discussion.
Senator Hoskins says the current proposed congressional redistricting map would take Ft. Leonard Wood out of the 4th Congressional District.