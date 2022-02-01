Chart-topping Singer-Songwriter Speaks Out For LGBTQIA Rights On Latest Single

Chicago musician Sarantos releases "Love Always Wins" on February 1st, 2022. It's the follow-up to his UK iTunes hit, "A Spoonful of Greece."

I thought about what I'd say or how I'd feel if my best friend or kid opened up to me and revealed that they were gay. I realized nothing would change...no matter what, no matter who, love always wins” — Sarantos

CHICAGO, IL, USA, February 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diversity. That's how one could label prolific chart-topper, Sarantos' eclectic and ever-changing musical styles. From pop and rock to country, new age, jazz and rap, the Chicago-based artist is never afraid to take chances with his enigmatic songwriting. He bets on his instincts and wins every time, scoring #1 iTunes chart hits in both the UK and South Africa. Sarantos continues his streak of monthly single releases with his February 1st, 2022 offering, in support of diversity, "Love Always Wins." Just in time for Valentine's Day, the singer-songwriter, musician, author, radio host, poet, and philanthropist raises his banner as a champion of the LGBTQIA community, taking a passionate stance against the struggles the community faces.

Sarantos says, "The definition of LGBTQIA is lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer/questioning (one's sexual or gender identity), intersex, and asexual/aromantic/agender. But the bottom line is, we are all human. We all bleed the same blood. We are all equal. It's sad that some in the world still carry hate in their hearts. It's sad the things some people have to go through to be treated equally. It's not fair. Some of us never know what it feels like to be looked at that way. Some of us are privileged, yet think that our lives are so difficult."

He continues, "For this song, I thought about what I'd say or how I'd feel if my best friend or kid opened up to me and revealed that they were gay. I realized nothing would change. I wouldn't love them any less. I wouldn't want to hang out with them any less. They would still be my best friend or my kid. And I would still be me. I think I get this from my dad. He always preached growing up that we were all human and we all deserved love and respect. Sometimes I don't understand the world. Why wouldn't everyone agree? It breaks my heart that people can feel differently about such an important issue."

A lyric video, official music video, poem and story will also follow throughout the month.

"Let's remember that no matter what, no matter who, love always wins."

ABOUT SARANTOS: Sarantos is a DIY international award-winning solo music artist, #1 iTunes UK Charting singer-songwriter, #1 iTunes South Africa Charting Folk & Country artist, proud nerd, multi-instrumentalist, book author, comic book nut, radio show host, poet and part time spy. His music is a cross between Justin Bieber, Queen, Journey & Ed Sheeran. He’s an alien who landed here to infect the human race and spread the disease of music. 2022 is Year #9 of his journey as he continues to release a new song, lyric video, music video, book chapter and poem every month bringing his music to life! In 8 years, he has released 16 albums with 202 original tracks as well as 8 fiction/fantasy books that parallel the songs! He has had numerous media placements for his songs, instrumentals & cues.

