January 28 - Statement from Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Regarding the On-going Investigation of a Potential Security Protocol Breach in Elbert County

Denver, January 28, 2022 - Yesterday, the Secretary of State’s Office was provided answers to questions included in Order 22-02, which was issued on January 19, 2022 to Clerk and Recorder Dallas Schroeder regarding the copying of voting system hard drives and potential breach of security protocols for voting system equipment in Elbert County.

In the answers, Clerk Schroeder states he removed hard drives from the election server, ICC computers, and the adjudication computer and made copies. During the process of making the copies, Clerk Schroeder was physically accompanied by the Elbert Elections Manager and another employee. Two individuals who are not employed by the Elbert County Clerk’s office provided instructions by phone to Clerk Schroeder as he made the images. Two attorneys, one of whom has only been identified as “private attorney,” have copies.

In light of this information and other disclosures in his answers; the likelihood that the voting equipment was copied by using a prohibited removable storage device; and given that the copies are in the custody of unauthorized people in violation of Election Rules, Secretary Griswold has issued superseding Order 22-04.

“My office is reviewing the information received about the copying of Elbert County’s voting equipment hard drives,” said Secretary Griswold. “We are continuing to investigate, and will determine any additional steps required. As Secretary of State, I will ensure that every Republican, Democrat, and Unaffiliated voter has access to secure and safe elections.”

Order 22-04 requires the production of records and answers to additional questions regarding the unauthorized copying and distribution of copies of voting system hard drives. The Order also requires Clerk Schroeder retake possession of all the copies and provide the devices used in the copying for inspection.

The Secretary of State’s Office is consulting with counsel at the Attorney General’s Office concerning the potential ramifications of Clerk Schroeder’s actions.

This breach in security protocol occurred prior to the 2021 trusted build of Elbert County’s 2021 voting equipment, which updates systems against vulnerabilities. Therefore, the Secretary of State’s Office does not believe at this time that the unauthorized imaging has created an imminent or direct security risk to Colorado’s elections.