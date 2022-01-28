3D Cell Culture Conference takes place in less than 2 weeks as a virtual conference

SMi Group reports: 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Conference in February 2022 is taking place in less than two weeks as a virtual conference

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In less than two weeks, SMi's 5th Annual exclusive Conference on 3D Cell Culture will open its virtual doors to an elite audience of scientific leaders pioneering this technique.

Interested parties can still register to attend the virtual live conference at http://www.3d-cellculture.com/PR4

Key reasons to attend the conference include:

Deep dive spotlight session from GSK will discuss: Implementation of organoids and Microphysiological Systems for Pre-Clinical Drug Discovery

Gain insights into adopting new technologies for drug screening and discovery with Engitix Therapeutics, CelVivo, Novartis, Promega, GSK and more...

Hear the FDA Regulator Spotlight on Advancing regulatory Science through Innovation - In Vitro Microphysiological Systems, presented by Suzanne Fitzpatrick, Senior Advisor for Toxicology, FDA

Attend the opening addresses from Durham University and University of Greifswald

>>> Stefan Przyborski, Professor, Cell Technology, Durham University on Innovative Advanced Cell Technologies to Bioengineer Human Tissues In Vitro for use in R&D and Modelling Human Disease

>>> Pedro Pinto, Lab lead, Urology, University of Greifswald – Medical Centre on Micro-physiological systems (MPS): Where are we now?

2 Interactive Workshops on 8th February 2022

Workshop A: Reducing attrition in drug discovery through the use of human translational cellular models, led by Wendy Rowan, Scientific Director, Novel Human Genetics, GSK

Workshop B: Bioprinting for 3D Cell Culture, led by Kenny Dalgarno, Professor of Manufacturing Engineering, Newcastle University

Meet and view our sponsors exhibiting including CelVivo and Promega

New Speaker Alert:

Lisa Sassi, Scientist, Biomaterial Development, Engitix Therapeutics who will be speaking on:

Human tissue-specific extracellular matrix 3D models: a unique approach for novel target identification and drug screening, covering:

o Development of decellularized tissue-specific extracellular matrix (ECM) scaffolds

o Advantages of using ECM-based 3D models compared to two-dimensional models on plastic

o Use of tissue-specific ECM hydrogels as a scalable and reproducible model to mimicking human disease, an overview



Virtual Conference Benefits Include:

• Network virtually: 2 weeks prior to the conference, receive access to the virtual platform, where you can create your profile and connect with other attendees, speakers, sponsors and media partners

• Watch live briefings: Get online access to the latest strategies and case studies from your market

• View on-demand: Re-watch presentations or catchup on those you missed, up to 6 months after the event has taken place

• Learn in safety: Stay informed on the market and broaden learning opportunities from the comfort of your own home, without the added costs of travel or overnight stays

To find out more abou tthe conference, visit http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4

For sponsorship enquiries contact Daniele Moreschi, Sales Director on +44 (0)20 7827 6164 or dmoreschi@smi-online.co.uk

For media enquiries and/or press passes, contact Simi Sapal, Head of Marketing on +44 (0) 20 7827 6162 or ssapal@smi-online.co.uk

SMi’s 5th Annual 3D Cell Culture Virtual Conference

Workshops: 8 February 2022

Conference: 9-10 February 2022

London, UK

http://www.3D-cellculture.com/PR4

#SMi3DCellCulture

--- ENDS –

About SMi Group:

Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More information can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk