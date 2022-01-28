Job Opportunity: Service Coordinator (Social Counselor 2)

Overview of position and responsibilities:

Service Coordinators (Social Counselor 2) provide case management for families with children birth to three years old with developmental delays or disabilities within the Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS). Service Coordinators are responsible for the oversight, facilitation, and collaboration in the development, implementation, and evaluation of the Individualized Family Service Plans (IFSPs) to improve child and family outcomes. Responsibilities include:

Engaging families in the development of the IFSP

Working with families in coordinating, evaluating, and monitoring service delivery

Ensuring that services are individualized and family guided

Ensuring that supports and services are provided according to required timelines, including timely documentation

Ensuring families understand the Rights of Infants and Toddlers Eligible for Tennessee Early Intervention System (TEIS)

Coordinating a transition plan implemented during early intervention and completed at age three when the child exits TEIS

Collaborating with other IFSP team members working with each child and family

Participating in ongoing professional development opportunities

Positions are located in Davidson, Hamilton, and Shelby counties.

View qualifications and other requirements, and apply:

External candidates - Visit TN.gov/Careers>hover over Apply Here>click External Candidates>search for the corresponding job ID Davidson - Job ID 26556 & 26438 Hamilton - Job ID 26545 Shelby - Job ID 26600

Internal Candidates: Log into Edison using your state employee ID and password. Click Navigator - HCM - Self Service - Recruiting - Careers