Vicem Bút Son to sell 4 million tonnes of cement products in 2022

VIETNAM, January 28 -

Vicem Bút Sơn plans to sell 4 million tonnes of cement products to the market in 2022. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — Cement maker Vicem Bút Sơn plans to sell 4 million tonnes of products to the market in 2022, aiming to become a leading cement manufacturer and supplier in Việt Nam and Southeast Asia.

The firm, in Hà Nam Province, said the the planned products include 600,000 tonnes of clinker and 3.4 million tonnes of cement.

In 2021, despite being heavily affected by the pandemic, the firm’s production activities achieved encouraging results with more than 2.8 million tonnes of clinker, reaching 96.6 per cent of the plan and more than 3.2 million tonnes of cement or 91.1 per cent of the plan. It also paid the State budget more than VNĐ154.2 billion (US$6.69 million) last year.

According to the firm's leader, along with focusing on investment and development of production and business, it has effectively implemented solutions to ensure safety against COVID-19.

Last year, Vicem Bút Sơn Cement JSC (BTS) reported revenue fell 14.6 per cent to VNĐ657.3 billion, resulting in a loss of VNĐ7.6 billion. In the same period last year, it recorded a profit of VNĐ12.4 billion. For the first nine months, its revenue was VNĐ2.1 trillion, down 5.7 per cent, while profit after tax slid 47.2 per cent to nearly VNĐ25.1 billion. — VNS