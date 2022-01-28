Vinhomes among top 10 property developers in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 28 -

Nguyễn Quang Đức (left), Deputy General Director for Business and Marketing of Vinhomes, represents the firm to receive the award. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HÀ NỘI — Vinhomes JSC was honoured as one of the top 10 property developers in Việt Nam at the recent BCI Asia Awards ceremony for 2020-21, the 7th straight time this company has secured the prize.

The annual BCI Asia Awards is one of the most prestigious of its kind in the construction sector in the region. Its Top Ten Developers Award is bestowed on the developers with great influence on the construction market of each country.

To win the awards, candidates must meet such strict criteria as developing high-standard and environmentally friendly buildings and showing their community responsibility in the places their projects are located in. The awards also highly value the firms that have obtained green building certificates granted by prestigious organisations.

According to award organisers, Vinhomes, an affiliate of the Vingroup conglomerate, has established itself as a pioneer in building and operating large-scale and leading residential projects in the region, helping promote the development in big cities in line with development trends in Viet Nam and the world.

In 2021, it made new strides when pushing ahead with the all-in-one residential area model in Vinhomes Ocean Park and Vinhomes Smart City in Hà Nội, and Vinhomes Grand Park in HCM City. — VNS