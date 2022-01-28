Submit Release
News Search

There were 767 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,604 in the last 365 days.

Vinhomes among top 10 property developers in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 28 -  

Nguyễn Quang Đức (left), Deputy General Director for Business and Marketing of Vinhomes, represents the firm to receive the award.  — Photo courtesy of the firm 

HÀ NỘI — Vinhomes JSC was honoured as one of the top 10 property developers in Việt Nam at the recent BCI Asia Awards ceremony for 2020-21, the 7th straight time this company has secured the prize.

The annual BCI Asia Awards is one of the most prestigious of its kind in the construction sector in the region. Its Top Ten Developers Award is bestowed on the developers with great influence on the construction market of each country.

To win the awards, candidates must meet such strict criteria as developing high-standard and environmentally friendly buildings and showing their community responsibility in the places their projects are located in. The awards also highly value the firms that have obtained green building certificates granted by prestigious organisations.

According to award organisers, Vinhomes, an affiliate of the Vingroup conglomerate, has established itself as a pioneer in building and operating large-scale and leading residential projects in the region, helping promote the development in big cities in line with development trends in Viet Nam and the world.

In 2021, it made new strides when pushing ahead with the all-in-one residential area model in Vinhomes Ocean Park and Vinhomes Smart City in Hà Nội, and Vinhomes Grand Park in HCM City. — VNS

You just read:

Vinhomes among top 10 property developers in Việt Nam

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.