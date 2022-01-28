Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for Jan. 28
JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 785, legislation that would modify provisions relating to limitations on certain commercial motor vehicles; Senate Bill 845, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to county financial statements; redistricting; visitors to the Capitol; and her involvement with a workforce development project.
- Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 785 is legislation that would modify provisions relating to limitations on certain commercial motor vehicles. Eslinger-1-012722 (:23) Q: piece of legislation.
- Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 845 seeks to modify provisions relating to county financial statements. Eslinger-2-012722 (:18) Q: very fine print.
- Senator Eslinger also says redistricting is underway. She serves on the Missouri Senate Select Committee on Redistricting. Eslinger-3-012722 (:17) Q: our rural Missourians.
- Senator Eslinger says she is also involved in a new project. Eslinger-4-012722 (:19) Q: of our children.