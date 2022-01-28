Submit Release
Audio: Sen. Karla Eslinger’s Podcast for Jan. 28

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Karla Eslinger, R-Wasola, discusses Senate Bill 785, legislation that would modify provisions relating to limitations on certain commercial motor vehicles; Senate Bill 845, a measure that seeks to modify provisions relating to county financial statements; redistricting; visitors to the Capitol; and her involvement with a workforce development project.

 

  1. Senator Eslinger says Senate Bill 785 is legislation that would modify provisions relating to limitations on certain commercial motor vehicles. Eslinger-1-012722  (:23)  Q: piece of legislation.
  2. Senator Eslinger adds Senate Bill 845 seeks to modify provisions relating to county financial statements. Eslinger-2-012722  (:18)  Q: very fine print.
  3. Senator Eslinger also says redistricting is underway. She serves on the Missouri Senate Select Committee on Redistricting. Eslinger-3-012722  (:17)  Q: our rural Missourians.
  4. Senator Eslinger says she is also involved in a new project. Eslinger-4-012722  (:19)  Q: of our children.

