Audio: This Week in the Missouri Senate for Jan. 28

JEFFERSON CITY — This Week in the Missouri Senate reviews redistricting; Senate Bill 804, legislation that seeks to modify provisions relating to public transit systems; and Senate Bill 689, a measure that would modify provisions relating to peace officer standards.
This Week in the Missouri Senate for Jan. 28
