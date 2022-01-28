Submit Release
News Search

There were 768 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,607 in the last 365 days.

Sen. Rick Brattin Files Pro-Second Amendment Bills

JEFFERSON CITY — State Sen. Rick Brattin, R-Harrisonville, announces he has filed two important pro-Second Amendment bills in the Missouri Senate. The first bill expands Missouri’s Stand Your Ground law and strengthens protections for Missourians in self-defense situations.

“Law-abiding Missourians should have the right to defend themselves and their families, period,” said Sen. Brattin. “This practice of rogue prosecutors and state governments weaponizing the law against people, like Kyle Rittenhouse, who are acting in self-defense has to stop and that’s exactly what my bill would do.”

Under Sen. Brattin’s Senate Bill 1104, there would be a presumption that an individual acted reasonably in using physical or deadly force when defending themselves against a threat, rather than the current law, which places the burden on the individual to prove they acted reasonably. Any person who uses physical or deadly force, or threatens to use such force in self-defense, would be immune from criminal prosecution and civil action. Beyond that, the bill also gives individuals in these situations the right to raise a pre-trial claim of self-defense, which would move the burden of proof to either the prosecution or plaintiff in these cases.

Senator Brattin also filed Senate Bill 1102, which exempts firearms and ammunition from local and state sales, and use taxes.

“The Second Amendment is a fundamental right guaranteed by the Constitution,” said Sen. Brattin. “Government should not be profiting off or creating financial barriers to our right to keep and bear arms. Knowing the tactics of the left, it won’t be long until they are taxing firearms and ammunition beyond what anyone can afford, and that’s how they’ll try to undercut our Second Amendment right.”

Both of Sen. Brattin’s pro-Second Amendment bills will be referred to committee in the coming weeks.

Senator Brattin represents the 31st Senatorial District, covering Barton, Bates, Cass, Henry and Vernon counties. Senator Brattin resides in Harrisonville with his wife, Athena, and their five children.

For more information about Sen. Brattin, visit senate.mo.gov/brattin/.

You just read:

Sen. Rick Brattin Files Pro-Second Amendment Bills

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.