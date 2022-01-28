Governor Janet Mills issued the following statement today mourning the passing of Representative John Tuttle of Sanford:

“As a medic in the Maine Army National Guard, as a selectman and city councilmember, and as a member of the Legislature for nearly three decades, including in positions of leadership, John Tuttle served our state with distinction and honor. I am grateful for his unwavering commitment to improving the lives of the people of Maine, and especially those of his beloved City of Sanford. On behalf of the people of Maine, I extend my condolences to John’s wife, Ann, his daughter, Meghan, and his grandchildren, as well as his friends and loved ones.”