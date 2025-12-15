In Press Herald Op-Ed, Governor Mills Announces LD 1971 to Become Law

December 15, 2025

Governor also announces repeal of 2011 Executive Order that called for enhanced cooperation between State and Federal authorities on immigration enforcement

In an op-ed published today in the Portland Press Herald, Governor Mills announced her intent to allow LD 1971, An Act to Protect Workers in This State by Clarifying the Relationship of State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies with Federal Immigration Authorities_, to become law.

Per the Maine Constitution, the Governor no longer had the ability to sign the legislation. She could either allow it to become law without her signature or veto the bill within three days of the Legislature reconvening.

"As a former District Attorney and Attorney General and now as Governor, I carefully considered this bill. I've weighed my concerns that it imposes confusing restraints on law enforcement about when they can and can't interact with Federal authorities against the extraordinary and horrifying actions of a Federal agency that has been weaponized by the President to undermine the rights of us all. And I also agree with the bill's aim of ensuring that Maine law enforcement are enforcing Maine laws, not Federal immigration law," the Governor wrote. "LD 1971 is imperfect, and we should not need it, but the times call for it. We cannot turn a blind eye to ICE's unacceptable actions, and so I have chosen to allow LD 1971 to become law."

In addition, the Governor announced today that she has repealed a 2011 executive order issued by Governor Paul LePage that called for enhanced cooperation between State and Federal officials on immigration enforcement.

"Under any other president, this may be acceptable, but under this Trump Administration, it has become a broad and dangerous promise that Maine will not make," the Governor wrote.

In addition to LD 1971, the Legislature had enacted a significant number of bills that are still on the Governor's desk. The Governor continues to consider these bills and will be announcing decisions on them in the weeks leading into the next legislative session, which is scheduled to convene on January 7.

The Governor's complete op-ed can be read online here.