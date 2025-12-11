Governor Mills Directs Flags Lowered Statewide on Friday, December 12 in Honor of Charles Norman Shay

December 11, 2025

Governor Janet Mills has directed the United States and State of Maine flags be lowered statewide from sunrise to sunset on Friday, December 12, 2025, in honor of decorated U.S. Army veteran and revered Penobscot elder Charles Norman Shay. Shay will be laid to rest on Friday in France.

Governor Mills previously issued the following statement honoring Shay's life and extraordinary legacy of service: