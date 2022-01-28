Unbridled Capital Sells 17 Burger Kings in OH
At Unbridled, one of our biggest blessings is that we get to work with wonderful people who instill hope and confidence in the American Dream.”GULF BREEZE, FLORIDA, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Unbridled Capital recently provided sell-side advisory services to Franchise Operations Inc., led by Mike Showalter, on the sale of 17 Burger King restaurants in Northern Ohio. The restaurants were sold to existing franchisee Rackson Restaurant Group, led by Chris Johnson.
— Rick Ormsby, Managing Director
“Prior to making the decision to sell, I had known Unbridled for several years and was extremely impressed by their marketing program and tools they offered franchisees. When I called Rick, I felt an immediate connection – professionally and spiritually – and I knew Unbridled was the right team to trust with such an important life decision. I was incredibly happy with Unbridled’s marketing process that produced Rackson as the most logical buyer. Tony came alongside and did a remarkable job in patiently navigating the uncertainties throughout the transaction. As I reflect on my overall experience with Unbridled, I can confidently say that they exceeded my highest expectation. I really do not think I could have sold this business without them. I trust them and recommend them highly for anyone wanting to sell a franchise business,” said franchisee Mike Showalter.
“At Unbridled, one of our biggest blessings is that we get to work with wonderful people who instill hope and confidence in the American Dream. Mike is a class act – a man of faith and a great businessperson with a long tenure in the Burger King brand. Selling his business took a bunch of perseverance during several complexities, including franchisor approval and the COVID environment. In the end, we are thankful for the outcome here and for Rackson’s commitment to seeing the deal through. We wish Mike the absolute best as he leaves behind a great Burger King legacy. To Chris and the Rackson team, we hope you do remarkable things with this Northern Ohio market. Congrats to both parties!” said Rick Ormsby, Managing Director.
At Unbridled, we love the USA and support our warriors. As a condition of this closing, Unbridled will give a charitable contribution to The Blue Angels Foundation, honoring our nation’s heroes. Its mission is to support wounded veterans through transitional housing, counseling, PTSD resolution, permanent housing, life skills, transportation, and employment. We want to be a blessing because we have been blessed.
Despite meteoric growth, Unbridled Capital continues to maintain an industry-leading closing percentage of over 90%.
Kiley Bunce
Unbridled Capital
kiley@unbridledcapital.com
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn