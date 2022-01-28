Salvation Army Retains Bellet Construction for Restoration Of Centennial Memorial Temple Façade at 120 West 14th Street
EINPresswire.com/ -- Bellet Construction has been carefully selected by the Salvation Army for the exterior restoration of 120 West 14th Street, an Art Deco masterpiece that is the New York headquarters of the non-profit organization, as well as the home of the Centennial Memorial Temple, featuring a 1,350-seat performance center.
After winning the competitive bid from a field of exterior contractors, Bellet Construction was chosen to restore the unique 16-story, 182,254-square-foot thru-block building, which has approximately 150 linear feet of frontage on West 14th Street and 100 linear feet of frontage on West 13th Street.
The Salvation Army Building, which was designated a New York City landmark in 2017, features a rich mosaic of materials along its four façades, comprising limestone, marble, cast stone, and brick masonry. In all, Bellet Construction will be implementing restoration and preservation repairs throughout the facade.
“We are honored to have this revered organization put its faith in our ability to bring their beautiful center back to peak status,” says Wayne Bellet, President of the eponymous firm. “As a Landmark Preservation Commission-approved contractor, we have a long history of restoring facades in landmark properties where the workmanship is already exceptional.”
NYC Department of Buildings repair drawings were filed in 2021, including a complete set of drawings by the engineering consultant, and a Performance Bond has been issued. The restoration project is scheduled to commence in early spring 2022 and is anticipated to be completed before the end of the year.
About Bellet Construction
Founded in 1918, Bellet Construction is a third generation, family-owned exterior restoration firm known for its work on landmark and non-landmark buildings throughout the greater New York Metro area. Specializing in the restoration, maintenance, and repair of residential, commercial, and industrial properties, Bellet Construction is a leader in FISP/Local Law 11 maintenance. Forging a unique blend of cutting-edge technologies with customer-driven craftsmanship, Bellet Construction’s exterior construction work encompasses, roofing, waterproofing, concrete repair, garage/parking lot, and façade restoration. In addition, Bellet Construction is approved by the New York City Landmarks Preservation Commission for landmark restoration and preservation.
