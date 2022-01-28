Popular New York Indie Label MVB Records Sets Eyes on Jamaican Music Artists

MVB Records Jamaica MVB RECORDS trademark

The owner of one of New York's most popular independent record labels says Jamaican music artists are not being paid fairly for their music.

KINGSTON, JAMAICA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MVB Records is an independent New York record label that was established in 2006. The label has changed the lives of several up-and-coming NYC music artists, by helping them to capitalize off of their creativity, and also enrolling them in the record label's coveted 'Artist Development Program'. The label has also innovated the music business when it provided Health Insurance for some of its artists in 2013.

The owner of MVB Records is Abdel Russell, who is known in the music business/industry as "Sosa". Sosa is a Jamaican by birth, but he has spent the majority of his life in the United States, and he is a naturalized citizen. In several public statements Sosa has said that Dancehall Reggae artists in Jamaica are not being paid fairly for their music. Because of his knowledge of the music business, and also because of his close relationship with one of Jamaica's biggest talents (Trabass), he is fully aware of the financial impact that MVB Records could have on the youth in Jamaica.

When MVB Records signed popular Entertainer/Dancehall Reggae artist Trabass, Sosa knew that his longterm aspirations for his record label becoming Jamaica's biggest label was at his feet. Trabass is one of the Caribbean's most well recognized public figures, and he boasts millions of followers all over the world. Because of Trabass's growing media empire, partnering with MVB Records to help handle his music career was a necessity. Both Jamaican business men are now working together, but not much is known about their plans.

Fans of Trabass are currently enjoying his latest EP released via MVB Records, titled, "1989", and the EP has already charted on Apple Music. Anyone interested in learning more about MVB Records can visit their website www.MVBrecords.com, or follow the record label all over social media by the label's handle @MVBrecords.

At press time MVB Records has signed one new artist in Jamaica who goes by the name 'Young Dubai'. Their new artist currently has two songs released through MVB Records; 'Things Gon' Change' and 'Timmy Turner'. Both singles are available on all popular music streaming platforms.

