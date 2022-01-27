2022-01-27 10:25:28.947 $50,000 Powerball Prize Won In Ash Grove

Submit Release
Seven Powerball players have split a $50,000 Powerball prize won on a ticket purchased at Baumer’s Texaco, 6107 Highway O, in Ash Grove. The ticket matched four of five white-ball numbers drawn, plus the Powerball, in the Jan. 5 drawing.

The winning numbers for that drawing were 6, 14, 25, 33 and 46, and the Powerball was 17.

This was the first of two $50,000 Powerball prizes won in the main Powerball drawing in Missouri so far this year. In 2021, there were 56 such prizes won, including prizes that were increased by the Power Play feature.

In the last fiscal year, Missouri Lottery players won more than $6 million in prizes from tickets purchased in Lawrence County. The county’s retailers earned more than $580,000 in commissions and bonuses, and educational programs in the county received more than $2 million in appropriated Lottery funds. To see how these funds were used in Lawrence County, visit MOLottery.com

