Submit Release
News Search

There were 791 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,569 in the last 365 days.

Barrier Removal Postponed on NB I-81 at Exit 72A in Dauphin County

Work to be rescheduled due to inclement weather

Harrisburg, PA – Plans to remove temporary barrier today on the northbound Interstate 81 ramp to Exit 72A (Route 22/Paxtonia) in Dauphin County, has been postponed due to winter weather. A ramp restriction associated with this work will not be implemented today.

This work is tentatively rescheduled for 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Friday, February 4, so the remaining temporary barrier from the I-81 sound wall project can be removed. Channeling devices will be used to reduce the ramp width while this work is performed. The ramp will remain open at all times. 

Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.

This $8,982,712 contract was awarded to Deblin Inc., of Mechanicsburg, and includes the construction of six sections of sound wall, drainage improvements, shoulder widening, new guide rail, barrier, signs and pavement markings.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry, and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

###

You just read:

Barrier Removal Postponed on NB I-81 at Exit 72A in Dauphin County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.