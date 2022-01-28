Barrier Removal Postponed on NB I-81 at Exit 72A in Dauphin County
Work to be rescheduled due to inclement weather
Harrisburg, PA – Plans to remove temporary barrier today on the northbound Interstate 81 ramp to Exit 72A (Route 22/Paxtonia) in Dauphin County, has been postponed due to winter weather. A ramp restriction associated with this work will not be implemented today.
This work is tentatively rescheduled for 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM Friday, February 4, so the remaining temporary barrier from the I-81 sound wall project can be removed. Channeling devices will be used to reduce the ramp width while this work is performed. The ramp will remain open at all times.
Motorists should be alert and drive with caution through the work zone.
This $8,982,712 contract was awarded to Deblin Inc., of Mechanicsburg, and includes the construction of six sections of sound wall, drainage improvements, shoulder widening, new guide rail, barrier, signs and pavement markings.
511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.
MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018
###