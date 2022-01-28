Speed Restrictions on Major Roads in South Central PA

Harrisburg, PA – Due to winter weather, PennDOT is temporarily reducing the speed limit on major roads in the south-central Pennsylvania PennDOT District 8 region including Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.

PennDOT is urging motorists to avoid unnecessary travel but those who must head out will see speeds reduced to 45 mph on the following roads:

• Interstate 83 from the Maryland state line in York County to Interstate 81 in Dauphin County, Interstate 81 in Dauphin and Lebanon counties, Interstate 78 in Lebanon County;

• Route 283 in Dauphin and Lancaster counties, Route 222 in Lancaster County, and Route 30 from Route 15 in Adams County to Route 23 in Lancaster County.

Commercial vehicles must stay in the right lane while the speed restriction is in place on these roads. Speed limits will be reduced on other roads as conditions warrant.

Although PennDOT crews will be treating roadways, motorists should be alert for areas of ice and snow. PennDOT will continue to treat roadways until all roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting 511PA . 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

The department also asks motorists to allow plenty of space when driving near plow trucks. Also, for their own safety and the safety of plow operators, motorists should never attempt to pass a truck while it is plowing or spreading winter materials.

PennDOT reminds motorists to pack an emergency kit for their vehicles. A basic kit should include non-perishable food, water, blanket, small shovel and warm clothes. When preparing an emergency kit, motorists should take into account special needs of passengers such as baby food, pet supplies or medications and pack accordingly.

PennDOT also reminds citizens that downloadable materials, including home and car emergency kit checklists and emergency plan templates, are available at www.Ready.PA.gov or by downloading the free ReadyPA app for Apple or Android devices. Citizens can also find information about getting involved in local emergency response efforts and other volunteer opportunities through the ReadyPA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit Winter.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018

# # #