COVID-19 Daily Update 1-28-2022

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 28, 2022, there are currently 17,098 active COVID-19 cases statewide. There have been 46 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,743 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 55-year old female from Berkeley County, a 73-year old male from Raleigh County, a 55-year old male from Mercer County, a 67-year old male from Taylor County, an 83-year old male from Hampshire County, an 84-year old male from Taylor County, a 66-year old male from Berkeley County, a 66-year old male from Ohio County, a 95-year old male from Mercer County, a 64-year old male from Berkeley County, a 65-year old male from Monongalia County, an 86-year old male from Jackson County, a 54-year old female from Monroe County, a 56-year old female from Cabell County, a 94-year old female from Brooke County, a 61-year old male from Wood County, and a 97-year old male from Berkeley County.

Included in the total deaths reported on the dashboard as a result of the Bureau for Public Health’s continuing data reconciliation with the official death certificate are a 59-year old female from Jefferson County, an 82-year old female from Lewis County, a 67-year old male from Mercer County, a 36-year old female from Berkeley County, a 72-year old female from Fayette County, an 82-year old male from Harrison County, a 65-year old male from Barbour County, an 88-year old male from Marion County, a 71-year old male from Fayette County, a 55-year old male from Wyoming County, a 67-year old female from Logan County, a 75-year old male from Marion County, a 71-year old female from Mercer County, a 51-year old male from Kanawha County, a 90-year old male from Wyoming County, a 101-year old female from Morgan County, a 77-year old male from Brooke County, a 79-year old male from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Ohio County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 38-year old male from Wayne County, a 57-year old male from Raleigh County, a 39-year old female from Raleigh County, a 94-year old male from Raleigh County, a 77-year old male from Raleigh County, an 82-year old male from McDowell County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 78-year old male from Marion County, and an 87-year old female from Logan County. These deaths range from November 2021 through January 2022, with one death occurring in August 2021.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to each of these families,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Help prevent or severely lessen the effects of this virus by choosing to have all family members ages five and older receive the COVID vaccine.”

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (150), Berkeley (757), Boone (286), Braxton (52), Brooke (134), Cabell (1,200), Calhoun (47), Clay (54), Doddridge (90), Fayette (588), Gilmer (49), Grant (138), Greenbrier (388), Hampshire (178), Hancock (216), Hardy (114), Harrison (596), Jackson (136), Jefferson (308), Kanawha (2,029), Lewis (84), Lincoln (263), Logan (441), Marion (470), Marshall (273), Mason (304), McDowell (224), Mercer (661), Mineral (179), Mingo (306), Monongalia (848), Monroe (169), Morgan (73), Nicholas (288), Ohio (372), Pendleton (52), Pleasants (48), Pocahontas (26), Preston (237), Putnam (597), Raleigh (944), Randolph (237), Ritchie (76), Roane (126), Summers (138), Taylor (167), Tucker (14), Tyler (93), Upshur (160), Wayne (403), Webster (62), Wetzel (161), Wirt (49), Wood (700), Wyoming (343). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.

West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older. To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.

Free pop-up COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Braxton, Cabell, Clay, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Hampshire, Hancock, Jefferson, Lewis, Lincoln, Logan, Marion, Marshall, Monongalia, Monroe, Morgan, Nicholas, Ohio, Putnam, Raleigh, Randolph, Taylor, Upshur, and Wayne counties.

Barbour County

7:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Community Market, 107 South Main Street (across the street from Walgreens), Philippi, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVBBC)

1:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Junior, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Berkeley County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, Airborne Church, 172 Creative Place, Martinsburg, WV

8:30 AM - 4:00 PM, Shenandoah Community Health, 99 Tavern Road, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, 891 Auto Parts Place, Martinsburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Braxton County

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Braxton County Memorial Hospital (parking lot), 100 Hoylman Drive, Gassaway, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=Braxton)

Cabell County

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Marshall University Campus (parking lot), 1801 6th Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

8:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department (parking lot), 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Clay County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Clay County Health Department, 451 Main Street, Clay, WV

Fayette County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Fayette County Health Department, 5495 Maple Lane, Fayetteville, WV

Gilmer County

8:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Minnie Hamilton Health System (Glenville Office) parking lot, 921 Mineral Road, Glenville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMHCT11)

Greenbrier County

9:30 AM - 3:00 PM, State Fair of WV, 891 Maplewood Avenue, Lewisburg, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVGBC)

Hampshire County

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Hampshire Memorial Hospital, 363 Sunrise Boulevard, Romney, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Hancock County

10:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Hancock County Health Department, 100 North Court Street, New Cumberland, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Jefferson County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Hollywood Casino, 750 Hollywood Drive, Charles Town, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

10:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Shepherd University Wellness Center, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Lewis County

8:00 AM - 3:00 PM, City Parking Lot, 95 West Second Street, Weston, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavLewis1

Lincoln County

9:00 AM - 12:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Logan County

12:00 PM - 5:00 PM, Old 84 Lumber Building, 100 Recovery Road, Peach Creek, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Marion County

10:00 AM - 6:00 PM, Dunbar School Foundation, 101 High Street, Fairmont, WV

Marshall County

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Cameron City Building, 46 Main Street, Cameron, WV

Monongalia County

8:00 AM - 12:00 PM, WVU Recreation Center (lower level), 2001 Rec Center Drive, Morgantown, WV

Monroe County

9:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Appalachian Christian Center, 2812 Seneca Trail South, Peterstown, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMRC)

Morgan County

8:30 AM - 3:30 PM, The Blue (of First United Methodist Church), 440 Fearnow Road, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVMavMorgan1

11:00 AM - 5:00 PM, War Memorial Hospital, 1 Health Way, Berkeley Springs, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Nicholas County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Summersville Regional Medical Center, 400 Fairview Heights Road, Summersville, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVNL)

Ohio County

9:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Ohio Valley Medical Center (parking lot of former VPC South Building at the top of 22nd Street), 2000 Eoff Street, Wheeling, WV (optional pre-registration: https://roxbylabs.dendisoftware.com/patient_registration/)

Putnam County

9:00 AM - 5:00 PM, Putnam County Health Department (behind Liberty Square), 316 Putnam Village Drive, Hurricane, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Raleigh County

9:00 AM - 4:00 PM, Beckley-Raleigh County Health Department, 1602 Harper Road, Beckley, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=MavBeckleyRaleigh)

Randolph County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Randolph-Elkins Health Department (parking lot), 32 Randolph Avenue, Elkins, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVRDC)

Taylor County

2:00 PM - 4:00 PM, Grafton-Taylor Health Department, 718 West Main Street (parking lot at Operations Trailer), Grafton, WV (optional pre-registration: https://wv.getmycovidresult.com/)

Upshur County

8:00 AM - 3:30 PM, Buckhannon Fire Department (parking lot), 22 South Florida Street, Buckhannon, WV (optional pre-registration: https://labpass.com/en/registration?access_code=WVUSC)

Wayne County

10:00 AM - 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV (optional pre-registration: https://unityphr.com/campaigns/wvlabs/covid)

Due to possible adverse weather, please check with the testing site, DHHR’s social media pages and the COVID-19 website https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/pages/testing.aspx for any last minute cancellations.