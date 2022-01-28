Transport and communications statistics for December 2021

MACAU, January 28 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that licensed motor vehicles in Macao totalled 247,603 as at end-2021, up by 1.4% year-on-year. Light automobiles (113,344) and heavy motorcycles (105,947) increased by 1.8% and 3.0% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, new registration of motor vehicles in December decreased by 6.3% year-on-year to 1,121. For the whole year of 2021, new registration of motor vehicles edged up by 0.9% year-on-year to 12,489, with that of light automobiles (5,454) rising by 8.5% whereas that of heavy motorcycles (6,686) falling by 3.1%. Number of traffic accidents in December rose by 5.9% year-on-year to 1,076, with 2 persons killed and 338 persons injured. In 2021, traffic accidents went up by 25.3% year-on-year to 12,776, which resulted in 5 deaths and 4,374 injuries.

Cross-border vehicular traffic in December rose by 15.9% year-on-year to 419,216 trips. In 2021, cross-border vehicular traffic (4,053,493 trips) surged by 61.0%, of which light automobile trips (3,691,024) hiked by 69.1%. Meanwhile, gross weight of containerized cargo by land in December increased by 21.4% year-on-year to 3,994 tonnes. In 2021, gross weight of containerized cargo by land (31,224 tonnes) grew by 10.1%; cargo passing through the Checkpoint of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge (30,111 tonnes) accounted for 96.4% of the total.

Gross weight of port containerized cargo went up by 19.0% year-on-year to 16,075 tonnes in December. For the whole year of 2021, gross weight of port containerized cargo expanded by 30.9% year-on-year to 158,696 tonnes; cargo being handled at the Inner Harbour (115,535 tonnes) and the Ká-Hó Harbour (43,161 tonnes) showed respective growth of 22.4% and 60.7%.

Arriving and departing commercial flights totalled 1,266 trips in December, an uplift of 13.3% year-on-year. For the whole year of 2021, arriving and departing commercial flights rose by 2.1% year-on-year to 13,966 trips. Gross weight of air cargo in December amounted to 5,674 tonnes, up by 28.0% year-on-year. In 2021, gross weight of air cargo rose by 45.8% to 48,542 tonnes, of which inward cargo (4,863 tonnes) and outward cargo (43,457 tonnes) increased by 31.6% and 54.1% respectively.

As at end-2021, there were 99,989 fixed-line telephone subscribers, down by 6.8% year-on-year. Number of mobile phone subscribers decreased by 21.4% year-on-year to 1,274,747; prepaid SIM card subscribers (393,962) fell by 50.0%, whereas postpaid subscribers (880,785) rose by 5.7%. In December, internet subscribers increased by 6.3% year-on-year to 671,805. Total duration of internet usage in December dropped by 4.4% year-on-year to 139 million hours, while the duration in 2021 inched up by 0.4% to 1.66 billion hours.