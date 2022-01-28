2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger features wonderful activities to spark greater joy

MACAU, January 28 - 【DST】Promotional video 1 for “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger”

【DST】Promotional video 2 for “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger”

Macao Government Tourism Office (MGTO) will present the mega celebration event — “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger” at the central and northern districts on the 3rd day (3 February) and 12th day (12 February) of Lunar New Year respectively to celebrate the Spring Festival with residents and visitors. A series of fascinating event highlights will unfold, including warm-up and opening performances, float parade, cultural and artistic performances, fireworks shows, float exhibition and online game.

Under the theme of “Turning the Fortune by the mighty Tiger”, the 2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger will revolve around a story of the Tiger General’s victory over a winged (epidemic) beast. A multimedia dance drama under the same theme will weave the dazzling floats and wonderful performances by various teams into a splendid extravaganza. A grand opening ceremony will be held at 8 p.m. on the third night (3 February) of Lunar New Year, bringing together guest performers as well as local and Mainland performance teams.

Three fireworks shows will spark greater joy

A fireworks show will dazzle the skyline above the sea area overlooked by Macau Tower at 9:45 p.m. on the 3rd night of Lunar New Year, conveying festive blessings and wishes for the Olympic Games Beijing 2022 to be smoothly held. In addition, two other fireworks shows will take place at 9 p.m. on the 7th day (7 February, “Renri”) of Lunar New Year as well as Lantern Festival (15 February) respectively to spark greater festive joy for Chinese New Year.

Float exhibition for free enjoyment

The floats of the Parade will be on display at the seafront next to Macao Science Center from 4 – 11 February and at Tap Seac Square from 13 – 20 February for free enjoyment of residents and visitors.

Online prize-giving game to boost consumption

From 3 to 20 February, residents and visitors can join the online game and vote for the most beautiful floats. Participants can also log into the game daily to earn e-coupons and golden ingots. With the required number of golden ingots collected, they can redeem prizes offered by different merchants. On the days of float parades (3 and 12 February), participants can earn ten more golden ingots to redeem more gifts and e-coupons. Prizes redeemed will be promptly sent to recipients as e-vouchers via SMS for convenient redemption at local businesses, to spur rises in economic activities.

Collect event feedback via different means

During the 2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger, the Office will solicit opinions from residents and visitors by questionnaire survey through different means: QR code for electronic questionnaire will be posted on site on the days of the Parade and during the float exhibition; online questionnaire is also available on the Parade’s promotional website and online game page from start of the first float parade until the end of the float exhibition (3 – 20 February). To encourage residents and visitors to express their opinions, every individual will be given a souvenir upon completion and submission of the questionnaire.

Please visit https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/cny/parade-2022or follow MGTO's WeChat ID “MGTOweixin” for the event program of the “2022 Parade for Celebration of the Year of the Tiger”.