“Stay, Dine and see Macao” project launches limited tours for Chinese New Year for extraordinary experiences of fireworks

MACAU, January 28 - In tandem with the three fireworks shows on the 3rd and 7th Day of Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival, the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project will bring forth limited tours for Chinese New Year, taking residents to enjoy fireworks from two different angles.

Revolving around the fireworks shows, the two limited itineraries for Chinese New Year include:

Enjoy fireworks on cruise – participants can have buffet dinner on Macau Cruise while enjoying fireworks in a close distance for the captivating impact. They can also enjoy the sight of festive-seasonal flowers at the Taipa Houses, one of Macao’s eight scenic spots, and learn more about Macanese culture at the Taipa Houses Museum.

Enjoy fireworks on Penha Hill – have buffet dinner at the restaurant midway up Penha Hill and enjoy both the splendor of fireworks and mesmerizing night view of Macao from height. Participants will also visit the Spring Festival floral exhibition at the Taipa Houses and the Taipa Houses Museum.

Limited tours for three days

The limited tours for Chinese New Year will be available only on the 3rd and 7th Day of Lunar New Year and Lantern Festival (3, 7 and 15 February). Interested residents are advised to sign up as soon as possible for special memories to create with family and friends during the Spring Festival.

Tour participants enjoy meals in safe distance

To maintain safe distance during meals, pertinent catering establishments have been assigned to arrange small-size tables for tour participants, while for routes which cannot cover restaurants with such arrangements, participants can enjoy meals separately with the distributed 100-patacas dining card.

Continuous compliance with latest pandemic prevention guidelines Local tours under the “Stay, Dine and See Macao” project are operated in strict compliance with the Health Bureau’s guidelines on pandemic prevention, including the requirements to wear masks, have the temperature checked and present Macao Health Code, among other measures, whereas holders of Macao Health Code in Red or Yellow Colour are not allowed to participate in the local tours. Upon admission to public establishments during local tours, tour participants are required to scan the venue codes with their mobile app of Macao Health Code for itinerary record.

MGTO will continue to pay close attention to the latest situation of the COVID-19 pandemic while making prompt and appropriate arrangements for all the activities in accord with the guidelines issued by Health Bureau.

Welcome to join local tours and enjoy hotel staycations

With Chinese New Year coming soon, interested individuals can sign up for local tours through travel agencies under the project or at the information counters specially set up in six local hotels and integrated resorts. Visitors are welcome to sign up for local tours at full price. For details, please visit the designated website: https://www.macaotourism.gov.mo/en/article/subsidies/macao-tour-hotel.