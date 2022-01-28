DAEM Technology Launches ixWallet and the First Bitcoin Red Packet in Hong Kong to promote Blockchain Payment Education

HONG KONG, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hong Kong, China – IX Fintech Group Company Limited (ixFintech Group) is delighted to announce the launch of DEFI Bitcoin Lai See for the 2nd Year.

IX Fintech Group wishes everyone a Happy New Year of the Tiger.

Following our first World Bitcoin lunar new year red packet practice last year from DAEM Technology which is the subsidiary of IX Fintech Group Company Limited, the Kennedy shop has been redecorated to follow the 2022 Year of the Tiger theme.

Customers who buy Bitcoin Lai See will receive one of the following gifts:

1) A USB reading mini-light

2) A mobile phone stand

3) A digital asset investment talk (to be held at Cyberport, valued at HKD 100)

4) A DAEM set of red packet envelopes

The minimum amount for Bitcoin Lai See is HKD 500 to a maximum of HKD 20,000 per person per day. We aim to provide our customers the experience of using a truly decentralised wallet and key management.

“With the growing market of NFTs, our group has created the first World digital asset wallet, protected by post quantum security. It is safer than a cold wallet as customers are protected when exposed to the Internet with real end-to-end encryption; while the other 99% of the time their digital asset is on the decentralised chain and not stored in our wallet,” said Irene Wong, CEO of ixFintech Group.

Customers can visit the DAEM Shop located at 2 Catchick Street, Kennedy Town (next to Kennedy Town Bank of China and 3 mins walk from exit B of Kennedy Town MTR station) between 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. during the promotion period 28th January to 7 February 2022.

Customers who don’t have a decentralised wallet can either open a paper wallet on the spot or download the ixWallet 2.0 from the iOS or Android store before they visit the DAEM Shop. The DAEM can also work with all decentralised wallets such as MetaMask or Trust Wallet.

The same facility is also available at 4/F, Phase 3, Cyberport.

For further enquiries, please contact DAEM +852 3595 3638



About the DAEM and ixWallet

The Digital Asset Exchange Machine (DAEM) is the first next generation De-Fi ATM installed with post quantum computing security. The machine enables the exchange between cash and digital assets (cryptocurrencies, real asset backed tokens, and security tokens) with 3 levels of security. DAEM Technology aims to build the best next generation digital asset financial framework, working together with its decentralized ixWallet, targeted to facilitate exchange between traditional assets and digital assets. It will also make it easier to transfer payments globally, through the instant conversion of different currencies. The whole system is truly decentralized, meaning the savings of the customers are all on the blockchain but not in the machine. The machine is also prepared with a full set of KYC function for future regulatory adoption. Besides, the machine is equipped with patented technology from a Canadian partner IronCap. Every transaction here is tri-protected by network security, time protected token (example OTP) and cryptography technology which supercomputer cannot hack. Website: http://daemtech.com/



About IX Fintech

IX Fintech Group is a Hong Kong based digital assets award winning company, including HK FinTech Awards, HK FinTech Impetus Awards, IFTA Awards and TADS Awards. The company’s mission is to bridge the traditional finance and new digital finance in a secured and compliant way. In the past 3 years, the Group won awards in different areas including cross boarder payment solution, blockchain technology, wealth management and trading platform etc.

IX Fintech Group created a DEFI machine, DAEM (Digital Asset Exchange Machine) and ixWallet both installed with post quantum computing security, and the Bitcoin Lei see, all world’s first in the market. The whole system is truly decentralized, to provide users an “instant trading- instant settled” into clients’ unique wallet new and better experience, eliminating all middle parties default risk.

ixWallet 2.0 newly released is a truly distributed ledger wallet that enables users to manage not only cryptos but other kinds of digital assets. Transactions are transparent and can be checked from public proven websites. ixWallet2.0 is protected from phishing. It is equipped with the next generation OTP solution. For more information, please visit www.daemtech.com or the DAEM showcasing at Cyberport. Website: https://ixfintech.com/



About ixCrypto Index Series

IX Asia Indexes Company Limited (“IX Asia Indexes”) is a wholly owned subsidiary of the IX Fintech Group. Aiming to become one of the leading index compilers in Asia, its services in the areas of both real and digital assets cover index consultancy, index design, index calculation and dissemination, and index education. It is missioned to bring transparency and standardization to the digital asset and tokenisation world through building an investment-grade and rules-based benchmarks.

IX Asia Indexes launched the award winning ixCrypto Index (IXCI) in 2018, followed by two new Indexes ixBitcoin (IXBI) and ixEthereum (IXEI) Index to complete the ixCrypto Index Series in early 2021. They are currently available in 85 countries via Nasdaq and IX Asia Indexes Company data feed to Bloomberg, Reuters, banks institutions and information vendors. Real time index is disseminated every 15 second interval from Hong Kong Time 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.. An index advisory committee with representation from different industries to ensure the professionality and impartiality of the index methodologies and operations. For more information on data dissemination and product licensing, please visit www.ix-index.com or contact licensing@ix-index.com. Website: https://ix-index.com



About Bitcoin Lai See

ixFintech launched an ATM which dispenses a paper envelope containing a QR code that the user can then scan to download a crypto-wallet on their mobile phone in 2021. The launch coincided with Lunar New Year, and the codes came in a traditional red envelope that can be given as Lai See. This has been extensively covered by various media such as South China Morning Post, iMoney and MetroRadio. Bitcoin Lai See received enormous responses from the public.