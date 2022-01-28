World Happiness Week 2022, in Zaragoza, Spain, online and in more than 80 cities around the World
Zaragoza becomes World Happiness Capital 2022 as it celebrates World Happiness Fest, 2022 edition. The largest forum of happiness and wellbeing in the world.
It is time to (Re) Connect. Let’s create the future of happiness, together. Join us in realizing a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all.”NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- World Happiness Fest 2022 is all about the exploration of solutions, tools, mindsets, best practices, insights, and experiences that help us bridge the gap between separation and (re) connection.
— Luis Gallardo, Founder & President - World Happiness Foundation
World Happiness Week by the World Happiness Fest
March 17th - 22nd, 2022
The year 2021 has been challenging in many ways. A health crisis swept the world, disrupting practically everyone’s daily life. Racial injustices, intolerance, and inequalities on almost every level, climate change, economic crises, and more only added to the problem. 2021 shook us all to the core, regardless of the corner of the world where we are living.
And now, it’s time to focus our energy on recovery. World Happiness Week is a global event with activations in over 80 cities worldwide. Due to COVID-19, all of these events have now successfully transitioned to digital platforms.
From March 17th to March 22nd, World Happiness Week encourages us to celebrate happiness and introduce some much-needed balance into our lives.
What is World Happiness Week?
World Happiness Week is a global initiative that takes place every year. This online event is organized by the World Happiness Foundation, an organization dedicated to supporting government and business leaders in implementing new policies for creating happiness and well-being for all.
The Foundation works in partnership with the United Nations University for Peace and supports two UN resolutions:
• 65/309 - Happiness: Towards a Holistic Approach to Development
• 66/281 - International Day of Happiness
World Happiness Week is one of the most diverse polycentric forums. In 2021, it reached over 10 million people in over 72 countries!
The Week consisted of various events that happened digitally and in-person (where they’re allowed due to COVID-19 restrictions). Leading experts in happiness and well-being discussed education, technology, science, business, policy, art, music, and more. In partnership with the United Nations University for Peace, the International Positive Education Network, Tecmilenio, IIT KGP, Transtech, and more than 300 institutions, World Happiness Week focuses on the future - realizing a world with freedom, happiness, and consciousness for all.
There are four main segments to World Happiness Week.
• Global Agoras
Agora is an Ancient Greek word with the meaning of ‘public meeting place.’ More than 80 agoras in over 40 countries worldwide took place during World Happiness Week, every Agora has a different set of activities planned.
• Conscious Kids Fest
A live event in Spain is held for the youngest Happiness Week participants. Children enjoyed yoga, live music, artists, games, healthy food, face painting, and many other kid-friendly activities.
• Central Stage
Festival vibes were spread around the central stage in Zaragoza, Spain, where participants attended workshops and seminars, dance to live music and DJs, eat delicious food, learn from conscious vendors, and much more.
• Digital Summit
Finally, World Happiness Week is the largest and most accessible event with the theme of happiness and well-being. Anyone can join the free summit online!
Topic Overview
World Happiness Week will last for six days. Each day has a specific topic attached to it, corresponding with the overarching theme of Realizing the Future of Happiness.
• March 17th: Work
• March 18th: Health
• March 19th: Education
• March 20th: Self, Planet, Social Impact
• March 21st: Transformative Technologies
• March 22nd: Governance, Public Policy
The primary goal of all topics, presentations, and workshops was to introduce change at a systemic level to fight social injustices and environmental concerns. The World Happiness Foundation's work is in line with the UN Global Compact and the Sustainable Development Goals.
Why World Happiness Week Matters
In this day and age, it is too easy to get swept up by the negative. The media - both traditional and social - emphasizes scandal and sensationalism, and evil (and false) news spread in a blink of an eye. World economies have no regard for natural wealth or communal bonds and are all too eager to encourage overconsumption.
If you’re overwhelmed with work, suffering from a physical or mental condition, or are simply feeling more drained and lost than before, it seems like there is little that can keep you afloat.
The World Happiness Week aims to remedy that.
That is not to say that World Happiness Week offers short-term relief. Quite the opposite - all the esteemed speakers at the event are there to provide sustainable, long-term solutions. By changing the faulty foundations of society and learning new methods to help us cope with the pressures of reality, World Happiness Week leads us to a better, more joyful future.
World Happiness week helps you stay updated on what’s new in the fields of healthcare, technology, education, social impact, public policy, and more. All of the information you retain will prove significant in how you view the world around you. They will guide you forward and possibly even influence the very next steps you take in life.
Day 1: Workplace Well-Being
According to research, an individual spends approximately 90,000 hours of their life at work.
That is one-third of their lifetime! It is no wonder that the type of work you do and your workplace's environment significantly impact your overall happiness. Not only that but the success of any business is directly linked to their employees' well-being. Overworked, stressed, underpaid, frustrated, or ill workers cannot give their best at their job, causing a significant drop in organization performance.
It is one reason why many influential companies such as IBM, Google, Deloitte, and others have appointed Chief Happiness and Chief Mindfulness Officers in their organizations.
Most of these positions came about because one person wanted to share the power of mindfulness with their coworkers. However, the benefits of such a position are invaluable. Chief Mindfulness Officers are tasked with helping their employees manage their thoughts, emotions, and energy, and gain self-awareness. Digital distractions are also something that needs to be controlled, as they kill creativity and productivity.
This is why, on Day 1 of World Happiness Week, in partnership with Forrester and LIVE 13.5, our speakers educated business leaders on how to create positive work environments. They discussed the best programs, policies, and practices to implement for the highest chances of success.
Day 2: Mental & Physical Health
If the year 2021 has taught us anything, it is the importance of physical health. Worldwide, over 5 million people have lost their lives in the COVID19 pandemic. Social distancing, wearing masks, regular hand-washing, and disinfection has become the norm all to preserve life and protect from infection.
Simultaneously, healthcare systems around the globe have been overtaken and paralyzed, delaying or withholding essential treatment to other patients. Indeed, physical health has never been so much at risk as it is today.
However, mental health mustn’t be overlooked, either. Due to the pandemic, job insecurity, the looming threat of disease, and possibly death, more people report feeling depressed and anxious. Not only that, but due to travel bans and social distancing rules, more people are feeling isolated and lonely as well.
Because of this concerning data, Day 2 of World Happiness Week was all about Mental & Physical Health. It was dedicated to providing participants with the most up-to-date and relevant information regarding healthcare. The target audience here wasn't just healthcare professionals but also individuals looking to improve their own physical and mental well-being.
Day 3: Positive Education
One of the many downfalls of education systems around the world is that they are uniform, one-size-fits-all. Instead of forcing every young person into the same mold, we should turn to a more positive approach to education, a curriculum that includes positive psychology principles.
On Day 3 of World Happiness Week, the attendees heard all about education that helps young people find their purpose, develop their social and emotional skills and character strengths. After all, today’s children are our future leaders. Positive education will have an enormous impact on their lives and how they grow.
By listening to our speakers, educators, parents, and other individuals gained a new perspective on education and realized its full potential.
Day 4: Social Impact - Planet
The UN Sustainable Development Goals include the steps we need to take to preserve the planet we live on. Recycling, using sustainable modes of transportation, putting a stop to global warming, planting trees, reducing the use of plastic bags - acknowledging and celebrating nature, we have to stop its deterioration.
Day 4 of World Happiness Week was all about having a positive impact on nature. However, to achieve this, we must first connect with our inner selves. The speakers for this day are sustainability experts, social connection researchers, and business leaders who dream of a thriving planet.
But what does a thriving planet mean for humanity? Day 4 helped participants understand what they can do to help this process. It doesn’t have to be complicated at all!
Day 5: Transformative Technologies
There is hardly an industry that is evolving at a more rapid pace than technology. From robotics to virtual reality to AI to biotechnology - innovations in this field can be exhilarating and intimidating at the same time. However, they also hold immense potential in helping humans evolve and flourish.
To best prepare ourselves for what’s coming and find out how to integrate the new tech in a way that enriches our life and doesn’t hinder it, we talked with experts, engineers on Day 5 of World Happiness Week, and developers in transformative technologies of today.
Day 6: Public Policies and Economy
Real change can only occur if the public policy supports it. On the last day of World Happiness Week, participants gather around to debate global problems and the unique challenges that each country faces.
Political leaders share their policies, perspectives, best practices, future goals, and successful solutions, to advance human progress. Of course, the United Nations resolutions are at the core of this day (as they are in all the others), and happiness and well-being are the main focus.
It is time to (Re) Connect. Let’s create the future of happiness, together.
Join us in realizing a world with freedom, consciousness, and happiness for all.
Register here: https://join.worldhappiness.foundation/happiness-fest-2022
Regístrate aquí: https://join.worldhappiness.foundation/es-fest-2022
Hannah Cassimere
World Happiness Foundation
+1 347-606-5317
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
World Happiness Fest