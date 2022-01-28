Medical Device Packaging Market Size, Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Company Profile Analysis Report 2022-2028
Medical Device Packaging Market size is projected to reach USD 62 billion by the end of 2028, with growth at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period 2022-2028
North America is predictable to account for a foremost share of the global medical device packaging market throughout the forecast period 2022-2028.
Medical Device Packaging Market Overview:
According to the research report published by DataM Intelligence, the Medical Device Packaging Market size was valued at USD 31 billion in 2020, it is projected to reach USD 62 billion by the end of 2028, with growth at a CAGR of 23% during the forecast period 2022-2028. Packaging for Medical device is a significant element to place a device in the market without damage and secured through its shelf life. Packaging makes protection and communication with the humans and environment.
Medical Device Packaging Market Growth Factors:
Dynamics such as technological advances in the medical device market, outline of numerous advanced medical devices that need focussed packaging, and augmented demand for new packaging solutions owing to improved production and medical devices supplies, medicines, and drugs throughout the world, which additional drive the Medical Device Packaging market growth. Furthermore, an upsurge in expenditure on healthcare services, due to growth in health consciousness also increases the growth of the medical device packaging market.
Medical Device Packaging Market Opportunities:
Though, stringent rules and regulations are executed by governments throughout the globe, obstruct the growth of the global market. Furthermore, growth in need for tamper-proof, sterile packaged, and nonreactive products with excessive-performance & reduced total price of ownership boost industrial advancements in the global medical device packaging market, thus generating massive opportunities for growth of the market throughout the forecast period.
Impact of COVID-19 on the Medical Devices Packaging Industry:
Pandemic led to a helpful growth in demand for medical devices such as ventilators, respirators, oximeters, and other medical devices associated with the organization of illness affecting the respiratory tract. Therefore, an upsurge in the use of medical devices additional drives the market growth as these needs packaging. Nevertheless, restricted import and export of goods additional effect the medical device packaging market negatively.
Medical Device Packaging Market Challenges:
The unbending policies of medical experts to deliver standardized medical devices could hamper the growth of the market globally. This is a complication for medical device packaging material producers. The package of medical devices is normally made up of plastic. Reducing the usage of plastic is also a challenge for manufacturers.
Detailed Segmentation of the Medical Device Packaging Industry:
Medical Device Packaging Market is segmented By Product (Trays, Boxes, Bags, Clamshell Packs, Films and Lamination (Single Films, Laminations, Coextruded Films, Others), Others), By Material (Polymer (Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polystyrene, Polyurethane, Others), Non-woven Fabric, Paper & Paperboard, Others), By Packaging Type (Primary, Secondary, Tertiary), By Class (Class I, Class II, Class III), By Application (Orthopaedic & Spine, Cardiovascular, Radiology, General Medical Devices).
Segment Growth Insights:
Based on the product type, the pouches segment accounted for the highest share of the medical device packaging market in 2020.
Based on the Application segment, the sterile packaging application sub-segment is predictable to have the uppermost growth rate throughout the forecast period.
Geographical Classification Analysis:
The global market is geographically classified into five regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa, and the Rest of the world.
North America Medical Device Packaging Market shows the highest share of the global market:
North America is predictable to account for a foremost share of the global medical device packaging market throughout the forecast period. The market in the region is expected to develop in the future, due to established countries, with wealthy economies, aging populations, and innovative medical delivery structures. Furthermore, innovative primary medical communal, wide medical and life science research actions, high healthcare expenditure strength, and huge pharmaceutical and medical supply and device businesses also drive the market in future years.
Asia-Pacific region, which includes China, Japan, India, Australia, and South Korea, delivers a vast market for both consumption as well as production of the medical device packaging market.
The European region, which includes Germany, the UK, France, Russia, and Italy, is increasing extremely due to substantial investment in R&D missions in the medical industry.
Middle East and Africa Medical Devices Packaging Market show slow growth in the global market:
The Middle East and Africa, are performing a continuous but gentle growth because of the inadequate resources with the administration and deficiency of consciousness amongst the general public.
Some of the Major Vendors Covered in the global Market report
Notable key companies profiled in the market report are; WestRock Company, Amcor, Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Bemis, Sonoco Company, Avery Dennison Corporation, 3M Company, Aphena Pharma Solutions, Beacon Converters, Inc, Berry Global Inc, Clondalkin Group, Constantia, Klöckner Pentaplast, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation and among others.
