Riverbend Homes to Build a New Custom-Designed Home in Horseshoe Bay, TX

“We are building a 3,600 square-foot home, with detached casita, a custom swimming pool nestled on a one-acre property with mature oaks and mesquite trees,” said Riverbend Homes Group Owner Ben Neely.

Neely went on to reveal that the gated community features 30 1-acre lots and is directly across from the newly developed Horseshoe Bay nature preserve and walking trail. The contemporary farmhouse home, Neely noted, was developed together with Kelley Design Group, featuring over $100,000 in windows and doors, an oversized kitchen with hidden pantry.

“The detached 432 square-foot detached casita is perfect for a separate workout room and or office with expansive sliding glass overlooking the negative edge pool,” Neely said, before adding, “The home will be entered into the 2022 Hill Country Parade of Homes and will feature top-of-the-line finishes.”

Riverbend Homes, which has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country, has developed a distinct approach to home building that puts its clients' needs and desires as its top priority. The company recently celebrated seven years of building custom luxury homes in Austin, Texas.

In addition, Riverbend Homes Group, has standardly moved to spray foam insulation in all of its homes, something that once was considered a premium "because of how energy efficient it makes your home, because of how airtight it makes it, so you're HVAC system doesn't have to work so hard."

But that’s not all. The company has also started pre-wiring for Solar panels on every home, so homeowners can easily add them if they're not within the budget. In addition, to continue being a leader in new home construction science, its standard home package now includes things typically referred to as add-ons with other builders.

Being able to understand the homeowners' vision and to bring it to life, according to Neely, is a big part of the Riverbend Difference.

About Riverbend Homes Group

Riverbend Homes Group is a second-generation family-owned business that has been designing and building beautiful custom homes in the Texas Hill Country since 1996.

