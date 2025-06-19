Fetch Me Later Celebrates Over 25 Years of Serving North Texas Dog Owners

Luxury pet resort in McKinney, Texas continues commitment to personalized care for dogs across Collin County and surrounding communities.

MCKINNEY, TX, UNITED STATES, June 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fetch Me Later, a family-owned pet resort in McKinney, has reached a significant milestone, celebrating over 25 years of service to dog owners across North Texas since opening in 1998.

Fetch Me Later, located on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, operates on 12 wooded acres in McKinney and has built its reputation on providing individualized care for canine guests. The facility serves dog owners in McKinney, Prosper, Frisco, Plano, Dallas, Richardson, Allen, Fairview, Melissa, and surrounding areas within a 10-mile radius of the 75071 zip code.

The McGough family—Shawn, Denise, Connor, and Tyler—owns and operates the pet resort. Denise McGough, a certified pet first aid and CPR instructor, maintains an on-site presence at the facility most days. The family emphasizes their personalized approach as one of the few family-owned pet resorts in the area.

"We understand that every dog has his or her own personality, and we make sure to cater to each guest's unique needs," said Mr. Ben Muehler, Community Relations representative for Fetch Me Later. The facility's approach centers on treating each dog with individual attention based on their specific temperament and requirements.

Customer feedback reflects the facility's focus on personalized care. Alexis C., a client, stated: "My little pup loves getting groomed here and they did a phenomenal job both times we have been so far. It's hard to find a good groomer and they truly care here! We love it!"

The pet resort's longevity in the McKinney market coincides with ongoing growth in the pet care industry. According to industry data, pet owners increasingly seek specialized boarding and grooming services that provide individualized attention for their animals.

Angela T., another customer, described her experience: "Our picky pups love it at Fetch Me Later. I've had negative experiences with other places, but always positive with Fetch Me Later. My dogs get SO EXCITED to go and are happy when I bring them home. Win win!"

The facility's staff training includes specialized certification programs. The business maintains professional affiliations, including membership in the International Boarding & Pet Services Association as a Bronze Member in 2025 and membership with The Dog Gurus as of 2022.

Over its 25-plus years of operation, Fetch Me Later has continuously enhanced both its facility and services. The pet resort's location provides a country setting within the McKinney area, featuring wooded acreage and green fields for outdoor activities.

Nicole T., a regular client, shared her experience with the boarding services: "Fetch Me Later is Amazing! Our dog has boarded here many times and he loves it! The staff are incredible and take such great care of our big fur baby. I wouldn't trust anyone else to care for our dog the way they do."

The anniversary milestone reflects the business's sustained presence in the North Texas pet care market. The facility continues to serve dog owners who value premium care services, maintaining its family-owned operational approach.

Pet owners seeking more information about services can visit the facility for tours or contact Fetch Me Later at 972-562-9910.

###

About Fetch Me Later:

Fetch Me Later (https://www.fetchmelatermckinney.com/about-us) is McKinney's premier luxury pet resort nestled among 12 beautifully wooded acres and lush green fields. Located directly on Highway 380 between Coit Road and Custer Road, Fetch Me Later provides a country setting in the middle of McKinney where each guest is valued, loved, and treated as their own. The resort offers professional care that pet parents can trust, with staff committed to understanding and catering to each pet's unique personality and individual needs. Fetch Me Later maintains professional affiliations with industry organizations including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

1943 Private Road 5312

McKinney, TX 75071

https://maps.app.goo.gl/P8REGDGof6dHj5dy9

Notes to Editors:

• Fetch Me Later is a member of respected industry organizations, including The Dog Gurus, Pet Tech, and the International Boarding & Pet Services Association (IBPSA).

• The facility limits play groups to no more than six dogs at a time to ensure safety and personalized attention.

• High-resolution images of the facility, including the Patio Suites, Pool View Suites, and play areas, are available upon request.

• Fetch Me Later's expanded luxury boarding options come at a time when premium pet care services are seeing increased demand nationwide, as pet owners increasingly seek higher quality care options for their animals.

• The resort's emphasis on customized care reflects the growing trend of personalized pet services in the industry.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.