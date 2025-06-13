RefillGenie Offers Lifeline to Patients Losing Medicaid Coverage

RefillGenie helps patients losing Medicaid coverage refill medications without insurance via a fast, affordable telehealth platform.

JERSEY CITY, NJ, UNITED STATES, June 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RefillGenie, a physician-founded telehealth company specializing in medication refills, is stepping up to bridge critical gaps in healthcare access as millions of Americans risk losing their Medicaid coverage under proposed federal budget cuts. Founded by emergency physician Dr. Stephen Kelly, this New Jersey-based startup offers patients a fast, affordable alternative to obtain refills for chronic medications—without the need for insurance.

The text-based service addresses a growing healthcare crisis where patients managing conditions like depression, anxiety, diabetes, and hypertension face difficult choices between paying for expensive office visits or going without essential medications. Many patients on antidepressants allow their medications to lapse due to difficulties scheduling appointments or affording co-pays for psychiatric care.

"We've seen firsthand what happens when patients can't afford their medication," said Dr. Stephen Kelly, Founder of RefillGenie. "You shouldn't have to visit an ER just to get your blood pressure meds refilled."

The service operates across 47 states and provides medication refills within a fewhours through a streamlined online process accessible via phone or laptop. Patients can refill up to three existing medications for $29.99, with no appointment necessary.

As states begin tightening Medicaid eligibility and reducing benefits, RefillGenie's model targets busy professionals and others who struggle to maintain consistent healthcare access. The service focuses on common chronic medications including SSRIs, blood pressure medications, and asthma inhalers, while maintaining strict safety protocols by excluding controlled substances and medications requiring close monitoring.

Patient testimonials highlight the service's effectiveness in addressing urgent medication needs. Stephanie G. noted, "Excellent service was able to get my prescription within 12 hours. Very convenient good price great option if you dont have insurance or can't get an appointment with your dr."

Marianne F. described how the service helped during travel: "They did a great job I had left my prescription down in the valley and I had spent the weekend in the mountains they were very prompt to go ahead and call me in a prescription where I was I'm grateful."

First-time user Ashlie K. provided detailed feedback: "This was my first time using RefillGenie and it was the best experience ever. I was stressed because my Dr. Has me on meds but makes me jump through hoops for refills. I had been out for a few days and feeling horrible. When I found RefillGenie it was 2pm. I filled out the paper work, sent in required Info and by 5pm my pharmacy was calling me telling me I had meds ready for pickup. HIGHLY RECOMMEND. I have been telling everyone I know. Dr. Kelly (the one who sent in my prescriptions) also text me coupons for some of my meds so I saved extra money. I wish I could give more stars honestly because they deserve it. Customer service was top tier. Consider giving them a try. Thank you again RefillGenie!!!"

The company's physician founders developed the service after witnessing patients suffer preventable complications from conditions like diabetes and hypertension simply because they ran out of medication. The platform serves as a temporary resource to bridge gaps in care during times of uncertainty, while encouraging patients to re-establish care with local providers for long-term health management.

RefillGenie operates 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with standard turnaround times of 12 hours, though most refills arrive significantly sooner. The service maintains patient safety as a top priority, sometimes requiring bloodwork before providing refills and offering lab orders and interpretation at no additional charge when necessary.

The telehealth startup's expansion comes as healthcare accessibility challenges continue to mount across the United States, particularly affecting patients managing chronic conditions who rely on consistent medication access to prevent serious complications.

For more information about RefillGenie's services or to determine medication eligibility, visit https://refillgenie.com/ or call +1 (929)-274-3052. Additional resources and updates are available at https://refillgenie.com/news/.

###

About RefillGenie Inc.

The physician founders of RefillGenie (https://refillgenie.com/about-us/) were tired of seeing patients suffer from strokes and heart attacks simply because they were unable to refill their blood pressure medication. For that reason, they created a simple, text-based service to ensure anyone can access their life-saving medications, even when in-between doctors or insurance plans.

Contact Details:

344 Grove St Unit 876

Jersey City, NJ 07302

United States

https://maps.app.goo.gl/h2MXW1Tnr1wYhNbX6

Note to Editors

• RefillGenie is a telehealth company that provides medication refill services to patients in 45 states across the USA.

• The company was founded by Dr. Stephen Kelly and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

• RefillGenie's mission is to remove barriers to medication access and ensure patients can easily manage their health, even during times of uncertainty or transition.

• The company offers a user-friendly, text-based service with transparent pricing and direct communication with licensed physicians.

• RefillGenie does not intend to replace primary care doctors. It serves as a temporary resource to bridge gaps in care and prevent complications from conditions like diabetes and hypertension.

End of Press Release.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.