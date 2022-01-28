tesa lays foundations for new plant in Việt Nam

VIETNAM, January 28 -

tesa has started construction on a new production base in DEEP C Industrial Zones in the northern port city of Hải Phòng. — Photo courtesy of the firm

HẢI PHÒNG — A ceremony has marked the start for tesa's new production base located in the DEEP C Industrial Zones of the northern port city of Hải Phòng.

The company has invested 55 million euros (US$) in the 70,000-square metre plant to create new production capacities in Asia, one of the fastest-growing markets. The move is a part of the company's strategy to expand its local presence and shorten the routes to customers and suppliers.

Construction work is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2023, followed by initial commissioning and testing. 40 million square metres of adhesive tape will be produced every year.

An official production launch is targeted for the first quarter of 2024.

Dr Norman Goldberg, CEO of tesa SE, took part in the event virtually.

He expressed his thanks to the tesa team and the authorities of Hải Phòng and the German Ambassador to Việt Nam, Dr Guido Hildner, for their support.

“The laying of this foundation stone is an important milestone for tesa. The Asian adhesive tape market is experiencing very dynamic development, which we will take advantage of,” Goldberg said.

“The fact that tesa is making an investment of approximate 55 million euro in times of COVID-19 sets a strong signal from the shareholders for the future."

The company currently operates 14 production sites worldwide, including large plants in Germany (Hamburg, Offenburg), Italy, the US, and China.

From the plant in Suzhou, China, it supplies high-tech tape for electronic devices, for example, to bond components and displays in mobile phones and tablets.

“Access to markets, fast and flexible delivery to customers, and the development of local raw materials are important factors in international competition,” said Stefan Schmidt, head of tesa Supply Chain and Operation.

“All these requirements are fulfilled by the additional capacities created on-site."

More of the company's customers are settling in Việt Nam, including those from the electronics and automotive industries.

In the first quarter of 2021, the country managed to increase growth by 3.8 per cent despite the global pandemic crisis. Growth of 6.5 per cent is expected for 2022.

Bruno Jaspaert, general director of DEEP C Industrial Zones, confirmed a shift in foreign direct investment (FDI) to hi-tech industries.

"We have been witnessing a tech-driven trend as FDI flows into DEEP C is shifting to electronics and automotives, giving rise to the growth of the electronics and automotive manufacturing cluster," he said.

"We believe the presence of a global manufacturer like tesa will reinforce the supporting industries within DEEP C and the northern region of Việt Nam."

As a multinational, the company develops innovative adhesive tapes and self-adhesive system solutions for various industries, commercial customers, and end consumers.

The age of technical adhesive tapes began 125 years ago. Currently, there are more than 7,000 tesa adhesive solutions that help improve the work, products or lives of customers.

Today, the focus is on sustainability and energy-saving processes. The company invests in the development of environmentally friendly products and solvent-free manufacturing processes and the use of renewable energy sources at its locations.

The company is present in 100 countries and operates plants in Germany, Italy, China, the US, and Việt Nam.

Around three-quarters of the tesa group's sales are generated by applications for industries.

Together with its international clients, tesa develops innovations that are customised at the product and process levels.

More than 130 tesa tapes may be installed in an electric car and over 70 in a smartphone.

tesa is constantly penetrating new segments of the printing and construction industries, and new markets with its special adhesive tapes.

The company generates almost one-quarter of its sales with products for end consumers and professional craftsmen. 300 applications, such as the legendary tesafilm®, make life easier.

The company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of adhesive solutions. Since 2001, tesa SE has been an independent 100 per cent affiliate of Beiersdorf AG (NIVEA, Eucerin, la prairie). It has about 4,800 employees. — VNS