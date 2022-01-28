St. Albans Barracks// Fatal Crash
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH
CASE#: 22A2000432
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer
STATION: VSP Saint Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 1/27/2022 @ 1600 hours
STREET: Route 105
TOWN: Sheldon, VT
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 236
INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A
WEATHER: Clear
ROAD CONDITIONS: bare road
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Candy Clair
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2014
VEHICLE MAKE: Chev
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy damage to front
INJURIES: Serious injuries
VEHICLE #1
PASSENGER: Joseph Clair
AGE: 34
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
INJURIES: Fatal
VEHICLE #1
PASSENGER: Charles Clair
AGE: 67
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT
INJURIES: Minor injuries
VEHICLE #1
PASSENGER: Zackary Ryea
AGE: 21
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
INJURIES: Minor injuries
VEHICLE #1
PASSENGER: Jessica Walters
AGE: 20
SEAT BELT? Unknown
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT
INJURIES: Minor injuries
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On January 27, 2022 at approximately 1600 hours, Missisquoi Valley Rescue witnessed a single vehicle crash that occurred in front of them on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon. They rendered aid to the occupants until Enosburg Rescue arrived. Four of the five occupants were transported to Northwestern Medical Center. Joseph Clair, 34, of Sheldon was pronounced dead at the scene.
The vehicle involved was a 2014 Chevy Silverado being operated by Candy A. Clair, 59, of Sheldon. It was determined that Candy was traveling eastbound on Route 105 when her truck veered off the eastbound side of the roadway and struck a tree head on.
The truck sustained major damage and was towed from the scene.
At the time of the crash, the weather was clear and the roadway was dry except for some snow/ice near the edges of the roadway. There did not appear to be any contributing factors involving the road or traffic.
This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.