St. Albans Barracks// Fatal Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

 

CASE#:  22A2000432                            

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Farmer

STATION: VSP Saint Albans                              

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 1/27/2022 @ 1600 hours

STREET: Route 105

TOWN: Sheldon, VT

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: Route 236

INTERSTATE MILE MARKER: N/A

WEATHER: Clear

ROAD CONDITIONS: bare road

 

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Candy Clair

AGE: 59  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2014

VEHICLE MAKE: Chev  

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Heavy damage to front

INJURIES: Serious injuries

 

VEHICLE #1

PASSENGER: Joseph Clair

AGE: 34  

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

INJURIES: Fatal

 

VEHICLE #1

PASSENGER: Charles Clair

AGE: 67  

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sheldon, VT

INJURIES: Minor injuries

 

VEHICLE #1

PASSENGER: Zackary Ryea

AGE: 21

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

INJURIES: Minor injuries

 

VEHICLE #1

PASSENGER: Jessica Walters

AGE: 20 

SEAT BELT? Unknown

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Albans, VT

INJURIES: Minor injuries

 

 

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

                On January 27, 2022 at approximately 1600 hours, Missisquoi Valley Rescue witnessed a single vehicle crash that occurred in front of them on Route 105 in the town of Sheldon. They rendered aid to the occupants until Enosburg Rescue arrived. Four of the five occupants were transported to Northwestern Medical Center. Joseph Clair, 34, of Sheldon was pronounced dead at the scene.  

 

The vehicle involved was a 2014 Chevy Silverado being operated by Candy A. Clair, 59, of Sheldon. It was determined that Candy was traveling eastbound on Route 105 when her truck veered off the eastbound side of the roadway and struck a tree head on.

 

The truck sustained major damage and was towed from the scene.

 

At the time of the crash, the weather was clear and the roadway was dry except for some snow/ice near the edges of the roadway. There did not appear to be any contributing factors involving the road or traffic.

 

This crash remains under investigation. Anyone with any information is asked to please contact the Vermont State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

 

