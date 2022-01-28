Senate Committee Schedule: Friday, January 28, 2022

State of New Mexico FIFTY-FIFTH LEGISLATURE SECOND SESSION, 2022

SENATE SCHEDULE OF COMMITTEE HEARINGS FRIDAY, JANUARY 28, 2022

FINANCE COMMITTEE – Senator George K. Muñoz, Chair

9:00 a.m. Subcommittee Meeting on 2022 Supplemental General Appropriation Act

1:30 p.m. *SB 17 AUTHORIZATION FOR CERTAIN WATER PROJECTS (INGLE) *SB 6 ELECTION SECURITY & ADMINISTRATION (IVEY-SOTO/LOUIS) SB 37 PUBLIC PROJECT REVOLVING FUND APPROPRIATIONS (RODRIGUEZ)

Sponsors and Experts have 10 minutes to present the bill followed by 15 minutes each for Proponents and Opponents.

(805) Department of Transportation, Mike Sandoval, Secretary (Jorgensen/Jimenez

Nonrecurring Requests and Appropriations Special, Supplemental, Deficiency and Information Technology, Federal Funds and Other State Funds (DFA/LFC Staff)

EDUCATION COMMITTEE – Senator William P. Soules, Chair

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 8:30 a.m. – House Chamber

(click on the Webcast tab and select Senate Education) For public participation click the following link

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82380513568 to join the Webinar or

via telephone 1 669 900 9128 Webinar ID: 823 8051 3568

Joint Senate Education Committee and House Education Committee Meeting

Presentation by LESC, LFC, PED, & DFA on the Public Education Budget 2023

NOTE: Upon completion of the presentation, Senate Education will convene in Room 311 to continue the SEC Bill Agenda. See Webinar link below.

Friday, January 28, 2022 – after House Chamber meeting – Room 311

SB 56 NURSING STUDENT LOAN REPAYMENT (STEFANICS) SB 58 INCREASE SCHOOL NURSES (STEFANICS) SB 73 UNM QUANTUM MATERIALS TECHNOLOGIES (SOULES) SB 82 WNMU INDIGENOUS STUDENT PROGRAM (HEMPHILL) SB 90 CNM VENTURE STUDIO (TALLMAN)

HEALTH & PUBLIC AFFAIRS COMMITTEE – Senator Gerald Ortiz y Pino, Chair

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – Room 311or 1/2 hr. after session SB 66 SNAP TRANSITIONAL SUPPORT (STEFANICS) SB 67 EXPAND SCHOOL-BASED HEALTH CLINICS (STEFANICS) SB 70 RESILIENCY THROUGH YOUTH PROGRAMMING (LOPEZ) SB 79 CHILD BEHAVIORAL HEALTH SVCS. SUPPORT (ORTIZ y PINO) SB 92 SPECIAL OLYMPICS FUNDING (LOPEZ) SB 112 RETIREE HEALTH CARE FUND CONTRIBUTIONS (GONZALES) SB 116 COUNTY COURTHOUSE FUND & PROJECTS (RODRIGUEZ) SB 134 NM HOUSING TRUST FUND (RODRIGUEZ/SMALL) SB 43 PROHIBITING LIFE WITHOUT PAROLE FOR A CHILD (SEDILLO LOPEZ/CHASEY)

JUDICIARY COMMITTEE – Senator Joseph Cervantes, Chair

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 1:30 p.m. – 1/2 hr. after session – Room 321 Randi McGinn, McGinn, Montoya, Love & Curry, P.A. USING A BIGGER HAMMER DOESN=T PREVENT CRIME. WHAT DOES?

*SB 41 COLLEGE RESEARCH PARK & ECON DEV ACT CHANGES (STEWART/CHANDLER) SB 4 PREVAILING WAGE AND FRINGE BENEFIT RATES (DUHIGG/CHANDLER) SB 34 THREAT OF SHOOTING (BRANDT) SB 120 BRANDISHING A FIREARM SENTENCES (HICKEY) SB 164 INCREASE JUROR COMPENSATION (SOULES)

RULES COMMITTEE – Senator Daniel A. Ivey-Soto, Chair

Friday, January 28, 2022 – 9:00 a.m. – Room 321 CONFIRMATION: GARCIA, JOHN Appointment, Secretary, General Services Department (HICKEY)

SJM 2 NATIONAL BIODIVERSITY STRATEGY (STEWART) SJR 3 APPOINTED APPELLATE JUDGE REQUIREMENTS, CA (CERVANTES) SJR 6 ELECTIONS FOR CERTAIN JUDGES, CA (BRANDT) SJR 10 EXTEND DOWNS AT ABQ LEASE (STEWART)

