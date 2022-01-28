Submit Release
News Search

There were 799 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,609 in the last 365 days.

Northern California Hydroponics Entrepreneur Sells Small Business With BizBen.com ProSell Program

Hydroponics Store Business For Sale Added To BizBen.com ProSell Program

Hydroponics And Gardening Supply Store For Sale Added To BizBen.com ProSell Program

ProSell Program Selling A Small Business In California

ProSell Program Selling A Small Business In California

BizBen.com - California Businesses For Sale And Businesses Wanted To Buy

BizBen.com - California Businesses For Sale And Businesses Wanted To Buy

BizBen.com is thrilled to announce a successful, profitable hydroponics company business for sale in the Santa Rosa area of California, has been added to BizBen

The BizBen ProSell Program gives business owners and business brokers nationwide a successful way to reach motivated & targeted business buyers searching to find the right small business to purchase.”
— Peter Siegel, MBA
DUBLIN, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- BizBen.com is thrilled to announce a successful, profitable hydroponics company business for sale in the Santa Rosa area of California, has been added to the platform by longtime business broker Cheryl Maloney (San Francisco marketplace). The asking price is $275,000, and the business generates $1,100,000 in revenue annually with an annual cash flow of $120,000. This small business is ideal for anyone seeking an entrepreneurial venture that is hands-off since it primarily runs itself. The owner is selling the business because he is looking to retire and leave the country. This business qualifies for SBA loan financing and is a great chance to get into the hydroponics industry. With plenty of parking, all inventory included, and has an excellent reputation.

For those who are unfamiliar, hydroponics is a method of gardening and plant growth without the use of soil. Rather than using soil, the plants flourish from water enhanced with nutrients. As a result, hydroponic facilities can grow a wide range of plants or crops at any time of the year. Hydroponics is the solution for growing produce that is not in season and supplying fresh ingredients to local restaurants and consumers. In addition, to produce, hydroponic systems can create beautiful plants, flowers, and herbs. Hydroponic systems initially take some time to set up but require little work afterward, making the business self-fulfilling.

According to a study by Grandview Research, the hydroponics market was valued at 2.1 billion in 2020 and expects 19.7% growth from 2021 to 2028. The hydroponics industry will continue to grow over time because of its advantages compared to traditional soil farming. One study completed at Aberystwyth University in 2018 concluded that tomatoes grown in water yielded a higher quality result, and they utilized water more efficiently than the tomatoes grown in soil.

About BizBen.com:

Founded over 25 years ago, BizBen.com is an online portal for people to buy or sell small to mid-sized businesses in the United States. There are hundreds of new listings daily for business owners and those looking to buy a business, and the site has thousands of users. BizBen also has additional resources for entrepreneurs, such as blog posts and discussion threads on the topic of buying and selling small to mid-sized businesses.

For those interested in selling an existing business, the ProSell Program at BizBen provides all the tools you need to complete the sale of a business successfully. With the ProSell Program, business owners/sellers will get help with determining a realistic market value of the business and be set up with a properly optimized listing to maximize exposure. They will also be presented to numerous business buyers who are qualified and motivated to close.

Peter Siegel, MBA
BizBen.com
+1 888-212-4747
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Northern California Hydroponics Entrepreneur Sells Small Business With BizBen.com ProSell Program

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Consumer Goods, Environment


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.