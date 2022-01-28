Northern California Hydroponics Entrepreneur Sells Small Business With BizBen.com ProSell Program
BizBen.com is thrilled to announce a successful, profitable hydroponics company business for sale in the Santa Rosa area of California, has been added to the platform by longtime business broker Cheryl Maloney (San Francisco marketplace). The asking price is $275,000, and the business generates $1,100,000 in revenue annually with an annual cash flow of $120,000. This small business is ideal for anyone seeking an entrepreneurial venture that is hands-off since it primarily runs itself. The owner is selling the business because he is looking to retire and leave the country. This business qualifies for SBA loan financing and is a great chance to get into the hydroponics industry. With plenty of parking, all inventory included, and has an excellent reputation.
For those who are unfamiliar, hydroponics is a method of gardening and plant growth without the use of soil. Rather than using soil, the plants flourish from water enhanced with nutrients. As a result, hydroponic facilities can grow a wide range of plants or crops at any time of the year. Hydroponics is the solution for growing produce that is not in season and supplying fresh ingredients to local restaurants and consumers. In addition, to produce, hydroponic systems can create beautiful plants, flowers, and herbs. Hydroponic systems initially take some time to set up but require little work afterward, making the business self-fulfilling.
According to a study by Grandview Research, the hydroponics market was valued at 2.1 billion in 2020 and expects 19.7% growth from 2021 to 2028. The hydroponics industry will continue to grow over time because of its advantages compared to traditional soil farming. One study completed at Aberystwyth University in 2018 concluded that tomatoes grown in water yielded a higher quality result, and they utilized water more efficiently than the tomatoes grown in soil.
About BizBen.com:
Founded over 25 years ago, BizBen.com is an online portal for people to buy or sell small to mid-sized businesses in the United States. There are hundreds of new listings daily for business owners and those looking to buy a business, and the site has thousands of users. BizBen also has additional resources for entrepreneurs, such as blog posts and discussion threads on the topic of buying and selling small to mid-sized businesses.
For those interested in selling an existing business, the ProSell Program at BizBen provides all the tools you need to complete the sale of a business successfully. With the ProSell Program, business owners/sellers will get help with determining a realistic market value of the business and be set up with a properly optimized listing to maximize exposure. They will also be presented to numerous business buyers who are qualified and motivated to close.
