R3 Stem Cell Announces 2021 Scholarship Award Winner

R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, announced the 2021 winner of its Scholarship Award. Ms. Lacey Leonhardt is the winner.

Lacey absolutely crushed it with her undergraduate class record. But what truly set this young lady apart was her outstanding essay. She completed deserves the scholarship!” — David Greene, MD, PhD, MBA

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- R3 Stem Cell, the global leader in regenerative therapies, has announced the 2021 winner of its Scholarship Award. Ms. Lacey Leonhardt, a student at Johnson & Wales University, is the third winner of the Annual Scholarship.

Ms. Leonhardt's academic record has been absolutely stellar. She recently graduated from the University with an overall 3.92 GPA and majored in Business Studies. This month, she began the MBA program at Johnson & Wales in Organizational Leadership.

According to Dr. David Greene, CEO of R3 Stem Cell, "Lacey absolutely crushed it with her undergraduate class record. But what truly set this young lady apart was her outstanding essay. A couple years ago, she donated bone marrow for her father who had cancer. As a result of her stem cells, her father is over a year out and is healthy and cancer free!"

Here is a paragraph from Lacey's essay. "I never imagined I would be saving the life of the person who gave me life. It has now been over a year and I happy to say that my father is alive, healthy and cancer free. I am so grateful for the progress in medicine and the ability to bring life to one from another through stem cells. I believe that stem cells will only continue to perform miracles in other various types of cancers, diseases and sickness. I also believe that medicine will continue to progress and focus on the possibilities from stem cells. "

The R3 Scholarship opportunity helps promote regenerative medicine and alternative therapies, while assisting a talented young student to pursue his or her studies. The yearly scholarship contribution provides a new avenue for R3 to give back to the ever-progressing academic community, while investing in young minds who are the cornerstone to the future of the stem cell field.

As the third winner of the R3 Scholarship, Ms. Leonhardt receives $1500 towards her academic tuition. Over 100 applications were received in 2021, with the number growing annually.

Dr. Greene added, "The quality of applications we receive has been stellar. While Ms. Leonhardt's application was selected and we are very proud of her, I do want to commend all the others who applied for their incredible effort!"

R3 Stem Cell offers first rate regenerative therapies in 45 locations in six countries. Over 50 different conditions are treated, including stem cells for autism, stroke, CP, Lyme disease, spinal cord injury, arthritis, post Covid, diabetes, kidney failure and more. R3 is the number one rated stem cell treatment in Mexico with two locations in Tijuana and Cancun.

Those interested in a consultation should call +1 (888) 988-0515 and for the R3 Scholarship application instructions visit https://r3stemcell.com/scholarship/.