Mobility Data +Ai for Cities and Metro Areas in Australia

CITYDATA.ai Mobility Data + Ai for cities in Australia CITYDATA Mobility Data + Ai for Greater Melbourne Metro Area CITYDATA Mobility Data + Ai for Greater Sydney Metro Area

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CITYDATA, the #1 company for mobility intelligence released their datasets for Australian smart cities, government agencies, mobility operators, and real-world businesses. Their data + Ai platform features fresh, daily, crowdsourced data from more than 1,500 cities around the world.CITYDATA has been providing mobility intelligence for clients in Australia for the past two years. The company currently curates and publishes daily data on mobility patterns for 10 cities and metropolitan areas in Australia. Research organization, mobility operators, municipalities and government agencies worldwide utilize the platform for economic development, urban design, transportation planning, resilience to natural disasters, and public health.“2022 is the year that we intensify our focus and marketing efforts in the ANZ region,” said Apurva 'Apu' Kumar, CEO of CITYDATA. "We know the answer to how many people are there in cities, what are their movement patterns, and what is the impact to residents” he added. The company builds digital mobility replicas for smart cities. Their data + Ai platform measures and quantifies the number of people in each SA1, neighborhood, and city by using different data tools and ML models, while also providing end-to-end solutions and actionable insights for clients.“CITYDATA has been a valuable partner for data and technology for over two years and we see our partnership growing even further with deeper collaboration between our companies.” said Mark Green, Technical Director at GEOTECH Information Services, Australia.“Our mobility data is ready, our Ai platform operable, and with active engagements in Australia. We will expand from 10 cities to 50 cities in the ANZ region in the coming months. We invite the data community to also reach out to us if they'd like to request new cities,” added Yew Leong Lee, Head of Asia Pacific at CITYDATA. The table below lists the Australian cities and metropolitan areas that are live within CITYDATA's platform. The table also highlights the data coverage within each city in relation to the known census population. The company expects the list to grow beyond 50 cities in the ANZ region in the coming months.------CITYDATA's coverage in the ANZ region------City, State, Country, Data CoverageCentral Coast, New South Wales, Australia, 22.73 %Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, 22.54 %Perth, Western Australia, Australia, 23.08 %Greater Melbourne Metro Area, Victoria, Australia, 37.30 %Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 22.72 %Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, 23.09 %Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, 22.97 %Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, 22.60 %Greater Sydney Metro Area, New South Wales, Australia, 37.51 %Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 23.03 %------CITYDATA's pipeline of new cities for the ANZ region------Sunshine Coast,QueenslandGeelong,VictoriaHobart,TasmaniaTownsville,QueenslandCairns,QueenslandToowoomba,QueenslandDarwin,Northern TerritoryBallarat,VictoriaBendigo,VictoriaAlbury-Wodonga,New South Wales and VictoriaLaunceston,TasmaniaMackay,QueenslandRockhampton,QueenslandMelton,VictoriaBunbury,Western AustraliaCoffs Harbour,New South WalesBundaberg,QueenslandWagga Wagga,New South WalesHervey Bay,QueenslandShepparton-Mooroopna,VictoriaMildura-Wentworth,Victoria and New South WalesPort Macquarie,New South WalesGladstone-Tannum Sands,QueenslandTamworth,New South WalesTraralgon-Morwell,VictoriaBowral-Mittagong,New South WalesOrange,New South WalesWarragul-Drouin,VictoriaBusselton,Western AustraliaDubbo,New South WalesNowra-Bomaderry,New South WalesBathurst,New South WalesGeraldton,Western AustraliaWarrnambool,VictoriaAlbany,Western AustraliaDevonport,TasmaniaMount Gambier,South AustraliaKalgoorlie-Boulder,Western AustraliaLismore,New South WalesNelson Bay,New South WalesBurnie-Wynyard,TasmaniaMaryborough,QueenslandVictor Harbor-Goolwa,South AustraliaBallina,New South WalesAlice Springs,Northern TerritoryAuckland, New ZealandWellington, New ZealandChristchurch, New ZealandQueenstown, New Zealand------About CITYDATA.ai CITYDATA.ai provides pattern-of-life mobility data + Ai for smart cities. The company offers four main data-as-a-service products:1. CITYDASH: on-demand daily mobility insights for global cities across 60 countries2. CITYCHAT: mobile chatbot platform for citizen engagement and data sharing3. CITYFLOW: fleet tracking solution for cities, transportation and enterprise businesses4. CITYWORKS: mobile workforce management solution for cities and businessesFounded in 2020 in San Francisco, California, CITYDATA provides fresh, accurate, daily insights that are essential for smart city programs, economic development, urban planning, mobility and transportation, tourism, disaster impact analysis, sustainability and resilience. You can reach the company via email at business@citydata.ai if you’d like to discuss your data needs and use cases.------