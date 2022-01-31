Mobility Data +Ai for Cities and Metro Areas in Australia
SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CITYDATA, the #1 company for mobility intelligence released their datasets for Australian smart cities, government agencies, mobility operators, and real-world businesses. Their data + Ai platform features fresh, daily, crowdsourced data from more than 1,500 cities around the world.
CITYDATA has been providing mobility intelligence for clients in Australia for the past two years. The company currently curates and publishes daily data on mobility patterns for 10 cities and metropolitan areas in Australia. Research organization, mobility operators, municipalities and government agencies worldwide utilize the platform for economic development, urban design, transportation planning, resilience to natural disasters, and public health.
“2022 is the year that we intensify our focus and marketing efforts in the ANZ region,” said Apurva 'Apu' Kumar, CEO of CITYDATA. "We know the answer to how many people are there in cities, what are their movement patterns, and what is the impact to residents” he added. The company builds digital mobility replicas for smart cities. Their data + Ai platform measures and quantifies the number of people in each SA1, neighborhood, and city by using different data tools and ML models, while also providing end-to-end solutions and actionable insights for clients.
“CITYDATA has been a valuable partner for data and technology for over two years and we see our partnership growing even further with deeper collaboration between our companies.” said Mark Green, Technical Director at GEOTECH Information Services, Australia.
“Our mobility data is ready, our Ai platform operable, and with active engagements in Australia. We will expand from 10 cities to 50 cities in the ANZ region in the coming months. We invite the data community to also reach out to us if they'd like to request new cities,” added Yew Leong Lee, Head of Asia Pacific at CITYDATA. The table below lists the Australian cities and metropolitan areas that are live within CITYDATA's platform. The table also highlights the data coverage within each city in relation to the known census population. The company expects the list to grow beyond 50 cities in the ANZ region in the coming months.
CITYDATA's coverage in the ANZ region
City, State, Country, Data Coverage
Central Coast, New South Wales, Australia, 22.73 %
Wollongong, New South Wales, Australia, 22.54 %
Perth, Western Australia, Australia, 23.08 %
Greater Melbourne Metro Area, Victoria, Australia, 37.30 %
Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, 22.72 %
Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, 23.09 %
Adelaide, South Australia, Australia, 22.97 %
Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia, 22.60 %
Greater Sydney Metro Area, New South Wales, Australia, 37.51 %
Canberra, Australian Capital Territory, Australia, 23.03 %
CITYDATA's pipeline of new cities for the ANZ region
Sunshine Coast,Queensland
Geelong,Victoria
Hobart,Tasmania
Townsville,Queensland
Cairns,Queensland
Toowoomba,Queensland
Darwin,Northern Territory
Ballarat,Victoria
Bendigo,Victoria
Albury-Wodonga,New South Wales and Victoria
Launceston,Tasmania
Mackay,Queensland
Rockhampton,Queensland
Melton,Victoria
Bunbury,Western Australia
Coffs Harbour,New South Wales
Bundaberg,Queensland
Wagga Wagga,New South Wales
Hervey Bay,Queensland
Shepparton-Mooroopna,Victoria
Mildura-Wentworth,Victoria and New South Wales
Port Macquarie,New South Wales
Gladstone-Tannum Sands,Queensland
Tamworth,New South Wales
Traralgon-Morwell,Victoria
Bowral-Mittagong,New South Wales
Orange,New South Wales
Warragul-Drouin,Victoria
Busselton,Western Australia
Dubbo,New South Wales
Nowra-Bomaderry,New South Wales
Bathurst,New South Wales
Geraldton,Western Australia
Warrnambool,Victoria
Albany,Western Australia
Devonport,Tasmania
Mount Gambier,South Australia
Kalgoorlie-Boulder,Western Australia
Lismore,New South Wales
Nelson Bay,New South Wales
Burnie-Wynyard,Tasmania
Maryborough,Queensland
Victor Harbor-Goolwa,South Australia
Ballina,New South Wales
Alice Springs,Northern Territory
Auckland, New Zealand
Wellington, New Zealand
Christchurch, New Zealand
Queenstown, New Zealand
About CITYDATA.ai
CITYDATA.ai provides pattern-of-life mobility data + Ai for smart cities. The company offers four main data-as-a-service products:
1. CITYDASH: on-demand daily mobility insights for global cities across 60 countries
2. CITYCHAT: mobile chatbot platform for citizen engagement and data sharing
3. CITYFLOW: fleet tracking solution for cities, transportation and enterprise businesses
4. CITYWORKS: mobile workforce management solution for cities and businesses
Founded in 2020 in San Francisco, California, CITYDATA provides fresh, accurate, daily insights that are essential for smart city programs, economic development, urban planning, mobility and transportation, tourism, disaster impact analysis, sustainability and resilience. You can reach the company via email at business@citydata.ai if you’d like to discuss your data needs and use cases.
