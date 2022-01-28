Submit Release
UPDATE: Road closure - VT Route 105 in Sheldon

Vermont Route 105 has reopened to normal traffic.  Details on the crash will be released when available. 

 

From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, January 27, 2022 4:13 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road closure - VT Route 105 in Sheldon

 

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

St Albans Barrack

 

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification – Road closure

 

Vermont Route 105 in Sheldon, between Routes 120 and 236 is closed due to a vehicle crash.  Updates will be provided when possible.

 

Motorists should avoid the area or expect delays.  Specific details on the crash are not yet available. 

 

Please drive carefully.

 

