UPDATE: Road closure - VT Route 105 in Sheldon
Vermont Route 105 has reopened to normal traffic. Details on the crash will be released when available.
From: Kelley, Rich via DPS.VSPMedia <dps.vspmedia@list.vermont.gov> Sent: Thursday, January 27, 2022 4:13 PM To: DPS - Roadway Alert <DPS.RoadwayAlert@vermont.gov> Subject: Road closure - VT Route 105 in Sheldon
EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
St Albans Barrack
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification – Road closure
Vermont Route 105 in Sheldon, between Routes 120 and 236 is closed due to a vehicle crash. Updates will be provided when possible.
Motorists should avoid the area or expect delays. Specific details on the crash are not yet available.
Please drive carefully.