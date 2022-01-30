Canadian healer, Nancy Penttila, launches a new four day master class series designed to support health and wellness

Nancy Penttila has been serving humanity globally for the past two decades as an Ascension Coach, healer and yoga alchemist Four Day Masterclass Series by Nancy Penttila entitled "Feed Your Soul, Smash Your Scale" is available now

People are living in a dis-eased realm where love is at an all time low on our planet. This cannot continue and it is time to go within and to heal.

If you want to awaken all of humanity, then awaken yourself...Truly the greatest gift you have to give is that of your own self-transformation.” — Lao Tzu

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Science has shown that fear weakens and lowers a person's immune system. With the global health crisis, one of the quickest ways to establish a new baseline for health is identifying old patterns, and shifting to new ones.

If a person is suppressing their truth, emotions, expressions or people pleasing in any way, they will experience dysfunction, dis-ease within their body and mind.

This "Feed Your Soul, Smash Your Scale" master class offers ways to experience the power of habits that enhance a person's life-force energy. It provides tools to help a person get to the root of self-sabotage or self-abandonment.

Inner Miracles has been serving in the wellness industry for over two decades and will be sharing what has worked with several thousands of their clients globally.

This free master class will offer a high-vibe, soul nourishing experience!

Here is the link for more information or to register for this class:

https://innermiracles.com/Masterclass

To learn more about other services and programs go to: https://innermiracles.com/

About Nancy Penttila

Nancy Penttila has been serving humanity globally for the past two decades as an Ascension Coach, healer and yoga alchemist. She lives and breathes to serve in truth, love and grace. Penttila is committed wholeheartedly to having the deepest impact on a person's journey to manifest lasting results, soulful success and deep, lasting fulfillment. Penttila impacts those who have an impact. She encourages people to be prepared to unleash their gorgeous soul on an empowering adventure of ascension! She has been impacting lives globally for the past two decades and people always emphasize how they feel loved, nurtured, safe and truly seen while they work with her. What ignites Penttila's passion is to serve, to be a voice for the voiceless and to help end suffering. She used to think being an empath was a curse, but now she sees it as such a blessing and a gift, for it is how she is able to sense, feel and truly "see" the beautiful beings she connects with and serves.

