Maryland Department of General Services Distributes 100 Laptops to the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women

January 27, 2022

BALTIMORE, MD – Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr., today announced the Maryland Department of General Services’ (DGS) Federal Surplus Property division in partnership with PCs for People distributed 100 laptops to the Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women.

“Today’s donation was made possible because of the vigorous outreach efforts by the state to deliver surplus property to Marylanders in need,” said Secretary Churchill. “These computers will help provide critical access to technology and education, allowing us to continue our efforts on closing the digital divide.”

The Baltimore Leadership School for Young Women (BLSYW) is a college preparatory school with an emphasis on leadership and academic excellence and enrichment. Their program demonstrates a strong commitment to math, science and technology, as well as to the arts and humanities which teach students to appreciate and engage critically the world that they will lead.

The 100 laptops were transferred to DGS through the U.S. General Services Administration Federal Surplus Personal Property Donation Program. The donation will allow BLSYW to greatly increase their digital capabilities, which is of the utmost importance during this latest COVID-19 surge. The computers will be used for in-person teaching, testing, and potential at home learning.

Through laptop donations, DGS continues to strengthen our partnership with PCs for People, a nonprofit organization that works across the nation to provide opportunities for individuals and nonprofits to benefit from technology. The surplus equipment is cleaned, refurbished, and distributed to other organizations with missions to assist people in need of the life-changing impact of computers and mobile internet. As of this donation, DGS has partnered with PCs for People to donate over 7000 computers to schools and non-profit services organizations throughout Maryland.

About DGS: The Department of General Services is responsible for essential services and programs administered on behalf of the state, including procuring goods and services; designing, building, leasing, managing and maintaining facilities; leading energy conservation efforts; administering the state’s Capital Grants Program; and providing essential services such as fuel management, disposition of surplus property and records management. The Department of General Services Maryland Capitol Police maintains safety and security at state buildings.