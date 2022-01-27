Submit Release
State Bar Association Highlights Justice Amid Hall of Fame Honor

The latest Ohio Lawyer Magazine features Justice Michael P. Donnelly.

Justice Michael Donnelly of the Supreme Court of Ohio is featured in this month’s Ohio Lawyer Magazine, a publication of the Ohio State Bar Association.

Justice Donnelly has served on the state’s highest court since January of 2019, following 14 years as a judge on the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court. A graduate of the Marshall School of Law at Cleveland State University, he was recently inducted into its Hall of Fame.

Read about Justice Donnelly’s contributions to the judicial system and his commitment to dealing with wrongful convictions and plea bargain reform at: Member Spotlight Special Edition: Meet Justice Michael Donnelly (ohiobar.org)

