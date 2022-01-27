Submit Release
ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 28-31) - Phoenix area

WeekendFreewayMapADOTjan2722b.jpgPHOENIX – A stretch of westbound Interstate 10 will be closed this weekend (Jan. 28-31) near Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport for work on the Broadway Curve Improvement Project, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. Drivers should allow extra travel time, consider alternate routes as needed and use caution while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

  • Westbound I-10 closed between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 31) for work on the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Elliot, Baseline and Broadway roads also closed. Westbound US 60 HOV lane ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Southbound SR 143 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. DETOURS: Traffic detouring onto northbound SR 143 can use westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to approach the downtown Phoenix area. Avoid traffic backups by using alternate freeway routes, including westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 in west Phoenix. Westbound I-10 drivers also can use eastbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) in Chandler to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) in Tempe to approach Sky Harbor Airport or the downtown Phoenix area.
  • Westbound I-10 off-ramp and eastbound on-ramp at Miller Road in Buckeye closed for approximately six weeks from 10 p.m. Friday (Jan. 28) to mid-March 2022 for reconstruction as part of the ongoing I-10 widening project. DETOURS: Westbound I-10 traffic can exit to southbound Watson Road and use westbound Yuma Road to reach Miller Road. Drivers on Miller Road can enter eastbound I-10 by using eastbound Yuma Road to northbound Watson Road.
  • Southbound I-17 narrowed to two lanes (left lane closed) between Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street from 6 a.m. to noon Saturday (Jan. 29) and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday (Jan. 30) for maintenance. Please use caution when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region. Projects are funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov and by calling 511. Information about highway conditions also is available through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT.

