TCEQ approves fines totaling $411,700

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality today approved penalties totaling $386,913 against 30 regulated entities for violations of state environmental regulations.

Agreed orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: seven air quality, one multimedia, one municipal solid waste, five municipal wastewater discharge, seven public water system, three petroleum storage tank, and three water quality.

Default orders were issued for the following enforcement categories: one petroleum storage tank, and two municipal solid waste.

In addition, on January 25, 2022, the executive director approved penalties totaling $24,787 against 15 entities.

Agenda items from today’s meeting can be viewed on the TCEQ website. TCEQ's next agenda meeting is scheduled for February 9, 2022. Meetings can be viewed live on the Agenda Meeting Webcasts webpage. Archived meetings can be viewed on the TCEQ YouTube channel. Follow us on Twitter: @TCEQ.

###