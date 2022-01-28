Science Fiction Meets Spirituality in “Entanglement” – a Graphic Novel Set to Awaken the Next Generation-Technological mind control will unleash terror in the near future, unless the hero owns up to his destiny Aleksey Vays is a writer, who wants to empower and inspire young people to listen to their hearts for guidance, to live on purpose, and to make their choices consciously.

Technological mind control will unleash terror in the near future, unless the hero owns up to his destiny.

Programming the mind is not that different from programming a computer; there are methodological approaches to both. The crucial factor is the programmer’s intention: what does the author want achieve” — Aleksey Vays

A new type of story is emerging out of the ashes of old-world storytelling – one that is aimed at expanding, rather than constricting the mind. A type of story, which celebrates not the triumph of one side over another, but rather transforms the hero, the antagonist, and everyone involved. "Entanglement" – a futuristic sci-fi graphic novel about mind control and freedom in the context of our choices – is pioneering this movement.

Reality today is quickly catching up to dystopian science fiction. Current events paint an awfully clear picture of where the world is headed, unless people change their mindset. Aleksey Vays – the author of “Entanglement” – believes that conscious storytelling is essential at facilitating this change.

Set in the near future Boston, “Entanglement” tells the story of Nick – a successful cybersecurity programmer, who is tasked with developing mind control technology. Nick has to make difficult choices, in order to save humankind from an unlikely villain – a telepathic, manipulative boy. The characters and events in the graphic novel are deliberately crafted to catalyze positive changes in the mindset of the audience. Conscious choice making, spotting manipulators, integrating the shadow, win-win-win outcomes – “Entanglement” is an action-packed sci-fi thriller written to inspire and transform the young generation.

Aleksey, who lives in Kyiv, Ukraine, is working on “Entanglement” with Celso Mazine – a graphic artist in Curitiba, Brazil. The team is planning to complete the 120-page graphic novel in the summer of 2022. Aleksey is looking for a publisher to help maximize the reach and impact of their work.

More details, as well as a teaser, are available at http://entanglementthemovie.com/



About Aleksey Vays

Born and raised in Kyiv, Ukraine, Aleksey Vays immigrated to the United States at an early age, where he spent most of his maturing years. Software developer by education, Aleksey discovered his interest in writing in 2002, when he wrote the first scene of “Entanglement.” After studying story and screenplay, incorporating feedback from successful screenwriters and rewriting “Entanglement” several times, Aleksey finally realized the purpose of his work – to inspire and empower young people.

