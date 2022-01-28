Osmosis.org Announces 2021 Raise the Line Scholarship Winners
SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH, USA, January 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Osmosis.org announced the winners of their annual Raise the Line scholarship this week. To help “Raise the Line” and strengthen our global healthcare capacity, each year, Osmosis awards 6 scholarships to help students focus on their studies and become the best healthcare providers they can be.
Osmosis awarded one grand prize of $5,000 and five runners-up with a $1,000 scholarship each. These scholarships help to ease tuition fees, pay students’ rent, and help finance costs when paying for exams so that students are able to focus on their studies and become the best healthcare providers they can be. They will be able to help “Raise the Line” to meet the demands of the coming decade and beyond.
Grand Prize Winner:
Sereena Jivraj, TCU & UNTHSC School of Medicine
Scholarship Winners:
Deborah Dele-Oni, Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine
Zenab Jamil, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University
Samir Nacer, San Juan Bautista School of Medicine
Hayden Naizer, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health
Kari Staples, Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
“I think we need to add more programs and expand existing programs to give more people opportunities. Right now, the process of even getting into a program is so competitive that it leads to a sort of box-checking approach, and I worry that we miss out on lots of potentially excellent providers from underrepresented communities simply because it’s a lot easier to get those boxes checked when you’re coming from a privileged network,” said Kari Staples, 2021 scholarship winner. “More seats means better representation and also students starting with more energy in the tank.”
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Raise the Line Scholarship!
To promote the strengthening of the global healthcare system, Osmosis hosts the Raise the Line podcast that focuses on preventing the global shortage of physicians, nurses, and other clinicians. A key solution is increasing global healthcare capacity by training more people in medicine, thus “Raising the Line” of quality, accessible healthcare.
From authorities in medicine like former Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Tom Frieden, to policy and education experts like Chelsea Clinton and Arianna Huffington, hosts Dr. Rishi Desai, Osmosis Chief Medical Officer, and Shiv Gaglani, Osmosis CEO, lead insightful conversations that dig deep into real solutions to the challenges that healthcare professionals face.
About Osmosis.org:
Osmosis.org is a leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of more than 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. Osmosis.org has partnered with dozens of organizations, ranging from leading healthcare systems like Lifebridge Health and universities such as NYU, to patient-centered foundations like the National Organization for Rare Disorders, to create highly-differentiated and effective Osmosis videos. For more information, visit www.Osmosis.org.
Diana Stanley
Osmosis awarded one grand prize of $5,000 and five runners-up with a $1,000 scholarship each. These scholarships help to ease tuition fees, pay students’ rent, and help finance costs when paying for exams so that students are able to focus on their studies and become the best healthcare providers they can be. They will be able to help “Raise the Line” to meet the demands of the coming decade and beyond.
Grand Prize Winner:
Sereena Jivraj, TCU & UNTHSC School of Medicine
Scholarship Winners:
Deborah Dele-Oni, Kansas City University College of Osteopathic Medicine
Zenab Jamil, SUNY Downstate Health Sciences University
Samir Nacer, San Juan Bautista School of Medicine
Hayden Naizer, The University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston School of Public Health
Kari Staples, Campbell University College of Pharmacy and Health Sciences
“I think we need to add more programs and expand existing programs to give more people opportunities. Right now, the process of even getting into a program is so competitive that it leads to a sort of box-checking approach, and I worry that we miss out on lots of potentially excellent providers from underrepresented communities simply because it’s a lot easier to get those boxes checked when you’re coming from a privileged network,” said Kari Staples, 2021 scholarship winner. “More seats means better representation and also students starting with more energy in the tank.”
Congratulations to all the winners of the 2021 Raise the Line Scholarship!
To promote the strengthening of the global healthcare system, Osmosis hosts the Raise the Line podcast that focuses on preventing the global shortage of physicians, nurses, and other clinicians. A key solution is increasing global healthcare capacity by training more people in medicine, thus “Raising the Line” of quality, accessible healthcare.
From authorities in medicine like former Director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control, Dr. Tom Frieden, to policy and education experts like Chelsea Clinton and Arianna Huffington, hosts Dr. Rishi Desai, Osmosis Chief Medical Officer, and Shiv Gaglani, Osmosis CEO, lead insightful conversations that dig deep into real solutions to the challenges that healthcare professionals face.
About Osmosis.org:
Osmosis.org is a leading health education platform that empowers millions of clinicians and caregivers with the best learning experience possible. As pioneers in medical education technology, Osmosis takes learning beyond textbooks and lectures by offering online educational video content that's simple, engaging, and informative. Osmosis.org has a library of more than 2,100 videos covering pathology, physiology, pharmacology, and clinical practice, complete with questions, flashcards, and notes. Osmosis.org has partnered with dozens of organizations, ranging from leading healthcare systems like Lifebridge Health and universities such as NYU, to patient-centered foundations like the National Organization for Rare Disorders, to create highly-differentiated and effective Osmosis videos. For more information, visit www.Osmosis.org.
Diana Stanley
Osmosis.org
+1 860-501-9088
email us here