Submit Release
News Search

There were 927 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,653 in the last 365 days.

Burgum to attend NGA Winter Meeting, participate in sessions on infrastructure, education

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum will attend the National Governors Association (NGA) Winter Meeting Friday through Monday in Washington, D.C., as the bipartisan gathering of the nation’s governors takes place in person for the first time in two years.

Governors will discuss best practices and collaboration on top policy issues such as infrastructure, cybersecurity and computer science education, which is the chairman’s initiative of the current NGA chairman, Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg are among the cabinet officials scheduled to participate. Burgum also will attend a business session being held at the White House in conjunction with the Winter Meeting.

“The National Governors Association offers a unique bipartisan forum for governors to share ideas, discuss best practices and highlight policy successes and solutions to the challenges we have in common,” Burgum said. “We look forward to connecting with state, national and international leaders on topics that affect North Dakotans and advocating for federal policy that respects states’ rights and supports economic growth, including in our two biggest industries, agriculture and energy.”

Burgum also will meet with members of the bipartisan Western Governors’ Association while in the nation’s capital. The NGA Winter Meeting is one of two annual convenings of the NGA, a bipartisan organization representing governors from the 55 states and U.S. territories.

You just read:

Burgum to attend NGA Winter Meeting, participate in sessions on infrastructure, education

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.