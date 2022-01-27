North 5th Street Lane Shift to Begin Monday for Utility Inspection in Hunting Park

King of Prussia, PA – North 5th Street motorists will encounter a lane shift between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street in the Hunting Park section of Philadelphia beginning Monday, January 31, for utility inspection, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today. The lane shift will be in place 24/7 through Friday, March 18.

The work is part of a project to remove two bridges and reconstruct the roadways that carry North 5th Street over the abandoned Conrail line between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street, and Erie Avenue over the abandoned Conrail line between North 3rd Street and North Lawrence Street.

Erie Avenue, which has been closed between 5th Street and 2nd Street since work began in December 2020, is scheduled to reopen sometime this spring.

Work to remove and reconstruct the North 5th Street bridge is expected to begin early this summer. During construction, North 5th Street will be closed and detoured between Hunting Park Avenue and Bristol Street for 12 months.

Tony DePaul and Son is the general contractor on the $7.7 million project, which is financed with 100 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in summer 2023.

For more information on the project, including detour maps, visit the Erie Avenue-5th Street project page.

