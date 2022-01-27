Submit Release
CORRECTION: Depot Street Road Closure

​Uniontown, PA – PennDOT District 12 would like to inform motorists that a section of Depot Street located in Youngwood Borough in Westmoreland County will be closed between US Route 119 Northbound and US Route 119 Southbound.  The closure will occur Monday, January 31 through Wednesday, February 9, weather permitting.   

Posted Detour: 

US Route 119 Southbound: 

  • Follow US Route 119 Southbound to Hillis Street 

  • Left onto Hillis Street 

  • Left onto US Route 119 Northbound 

  • Follow US Route 119 Northbound to Depot Street 

  • End Detour 

US Route 119 Northbound: 

  • Follow US Route 119 Northbound to Washington Avenue 

  • Left onto Washington Avenue 

  • Left onto US Route 119 Southbound 

  • Follow US Route 119 Southbound to Depot Street 

  • End Detour 

The restrictions will be in place to allow crews to complete drainage work on Depot Street.  The work will take place between Hillis Street and Stouts Carpeting. Motorists should drive with caution through work zones. 

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1000 traffic cameras. 

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Fayette, Greene, Washington, and Westmoreland counties at www.PennDOT.gov/District12

Follow local PennDOT information on Twitter or Facebook

MEDIA CONTACT: Melissa Maczko, 724-439-7340 or mmaczko@pa.gov 

# # # 

