National Life’s Employee Matching Campaign Makes Record Donation to Nonprofits

National Life employees present a check to the Vermont Food bank

Our Share the Good campaign enables employees to give back to the causes they care about. We’re proud that we can then match the good they do to help those who need it.”
— Mehran Assadi, Chairman, CEO and President
MONTPELIER, VERMONT, UNITED STATES, January 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- National Life Group employees, retirees and board members donated a record $320,000 to nonprofits of their choice through the company’s Share the Good campaign. The National Life Group Foundation then matched those donations, for a total of $640,164.

“Once again, we are humbled by the generosity of our teammates, especially as the pandemic continues,” said Mehran Assadi, Chairman, CEO and President of National Life. “Our Share the Good campaign enables employees to give back to the causes they care about. We’re proud that we can then match the good they do to help those who need it.”

Employees are encouraged to donate to up to four nonprofits through the campaign. The company’s Foundation matches up to $2,000 of their donations. The nonprofits that will receive the most in donations are:

Vermont Foodbank: $30,136
Central Vermont Humane Society: $15,274
St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital: $8,066

Besides these three organizations, more than 400 nonprofits will receive a donation through this program.

In addition to the Share the Good campaign, employees are also encouraged to use 40 hours of paid volunteer time annually to support their communities.

About National Life Group
National Life is here to bring you peace of mind. We’ve been keeping our promises since 1848. Believe in tomorrow, do good today. Learn more at NationalLife.com

National Life Group® is a trade name of National Life Insurance Company, founded in Montpelier, VT in 1848. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest, Addison, TX, Chartered in 1955 and their Affiliates. Each Company of National Life Group is solely responsible for its own financial condition and contractual obligations. Life Insurance Company of the Southwest is not an authorized insurer in New York and does not conduct insurance business in New York.
TC112689(0122)P

