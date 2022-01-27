Submit Release
Air Quality permits under review, January 27, 2022

DES MOINES – The DNR Air Quality Bureau has the following draft permits up for review. The permits help protect Iowans’ health and air quality. DNR’s permitting staff review each permit application to ensure facilities comply with state and federal air quality requirements. We encourage public comments on draft permits, providing help on how to make effective comments. Submit written comments to the assigned permit writer before 4:30 p.m. on the last day of the comment period. DNR considers public comments before finalizing the permits.

Construction Permits

DNR engineers review and issue construction permits to facilities before they build new or modify existing sources of air pollution. The public may review the following air quality construction permits available online at www.iowadnr.gov/airpermitsearch OR through the EASY Air Public Inquiry Portal and then click the Public Notice tab.

Muscatine County Grain Processing Corporation – 1600 Oregon St., Muscatine. Project No. 21-427. The purpose of this project is to allow the complete replacement of the baggers in the Maltrin Line #2 Packaging Line. An operating limit of 27 tons of maltrin per hour is established for the entire maltrin packing area. The public comment period ends Feb. 25. 

